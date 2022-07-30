Why should private school doctors do social service?

Social service emerged as a form of gratitude that each university student makes towards society.

While in most careers it lasts an average of six months, in the case of Medicine it lasts a full year.

Although in the public sector it is justified because schools depend on government contributions, in the private field there is no explanation for its existence.

The path that all health professionals must face is quite extensive. In addition, there are processes that cannot be avoided and one of the main ones is that all aspiring doctors must complete one year of social service. If they do not meet this requirement, they cannot receive a university degree and all previous efforts have been wasted.

In fact, it is a topic that has been under discussion in recent days. Some demonstrations have even been held to demand the abolition of this stage, considering that it offers more negative aspects than benefits.

Social service in Medicine

What is most criticized is that young people are used as cannon fodder to do work that professional doctors should do. In this way the federal government saves millions of dollars of money each year.

First, every year thousands of young people are sent to rural areas where they are often forgotten by the authorities. These are health centers in remote places that lack basic supplies. As a consequence, a proper service cannot be offered and makes patients angry.

But now a new controversy has been generated as a result of the video in which a doctor questions the reason why the private school doctors must do their social service. According to their words, it is an unfair action because each one paid with their own income for their education.

What is social service?

According to the Secretary of Public Education (SEP) is the set of temporary and mandatory activities provided by students and interns of technical and professional careers, in which they will apply the scientific, technical and humanistic knowledge acquired in their training.

The Social Service will focus on the areas and modalities of the career from which the provider comes, according to their academic profile, or towards those that are considered a priority for the needs of the community.

In addition, this service is a contribution that each university student makes for society. It is a form of gratitude for everything that each one received in return, such as an economic education. At the end of the day, all public schools depend on the government because it is in charge of their financing.

In this sense, it can be understood that public sector students must comply with this obligation. While the controversy is why the aspiring doctors from private universities must do social service.

Regarding this topic, the Doctor with the user @Doctormobii is quite clear in stating that it is absurd that students in the private sector should comply with this obligation. In their case, they owe nothing to anyone and they paid for their education with their efforts and that of their families. It also makes it clear that it is not a retribution to society but a way to get cheap labor so as not to leave people in rural areas unattended.

