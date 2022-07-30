Why it is important not to give up facial aesthetic medicine

Why not match our appearance to that young spirit that we carry inside? Why should we resign ourselves to letting the passage of time make a dent in our face now that we live longer? Facial aesthetic medicine can help us try to beat the passage of time and, in all naturalness, spend the years preserving maximum beauty.

Many wonder what need we have to be aware of the appearance of our face? To this nonchalance I reply: if a tooth fell out, would you leave it as is? I know that even if they tell me yes, I won’t believe them. In facial medicine, great technological progress has been made and new products have been developed that achieve advances that were previously only possible with surgery.

In facial medicine, great technological progress has been made and new products have been developed without the need for surgery.

Among them stands out the Full Face or lifting without surgery, which consists of a doctor in aesthetic medicine examining our degree of facial flaccidity and proposing a treatment that improves the symptoms of aging in areas such as the sinking of the dark circles or the eyelid. fallen. Treatments that are no longer done by filling, because this technique is part of the past.

There is also the facial harmonization treatment, whose main objective is to favor the symmetry and features of our face, improving the harmony of our facial ovule. Not to mention the facial hydration treatments, adapted to the characteristics of each user, which improve the tone and health of the skin.

‘Smart Look’

Tips from Piluka de Echegaray to know how to be on any occasion

Piluka de Echegaray, an expert in personal image with more than 20 years of professional experience, has specialized in working with public figures whose image is part of their activity and with companies that want to improve their corporate image. Fashion consultant, stylist, personal shopper and coach qualified by The International School of Coaching, her knowledge in these fields is applicable to anyone who considers developing their full potential so that their image becomes a communication tool and helps them achieve his objectives. pilukadeechegaray.com

@pilukaechegaray





