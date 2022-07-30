“Why does nobody want Cristiano Ronaldo?”

Nobody wants Cristiano Ronaldo : Why? If you ask today Brand. It is difficult to find reasons why the big clubs of Europe have no place in their squads for Cr7 . The Portuguese striker of the Manchester United he wants to play in the Champions League and has instructed Jorge Mendes to find the right team for him. Munich, Paris and Madrid were some of the European cities where the name of the Portuguese crack was loud, but nobody seems to want Cristiano. A striker who has scored 815 goals as a professional and who, over the past 20 years, has kept an impressive 0.73 goals per game.

One of the first teams to get out of the brawl for Cristiano Ronaldo was the Bayern Monaco . The CEO Oliver Khan it was clear: “We came to the conclusion that despite all the appreciation we have for him, he would not fit into our current philosophy.”

Psg, no to the sticker collection

To the Psg they realized that collecting stickers doesn’t work. The owner Nasser Al-Khelaifiat the presentation of the new coach Christopher Galtiersaid that the team is looking for a greater sporting commitment and that Cristiano Ronaldo does not fit the new idea.

Chelsea, Tuchel doesn’t like him

Go from United red to blue Chelsea? The idea of ​​playing in the penultimate European champions could be tantalizing, but according to various media the Portuguese forward would not be liked by Tuchel and therefore also this option would be discarded.

Ronaldo, neither Real nor Atletico

Return from tears to Madrid with the Real? No, it was not expected, so there were no negotiations either. And theAtletico Madrid? The fans were the first to tell Cr7 that it would not be welcome: “It represents the antithesis of the values ​​that constitute the distinctive traits of our Athletes”. President Enrique Cerezo then closed the transfer market with the arrival of Nahuel Molina.