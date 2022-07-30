Vin Diesel announces the name of the next film

From his Instagram profile, Vin Diesel officially announced the name of the next Fast and Furiouswhich will be titled Fast X. The American actor has very often accustomed us to put himself in the forefront of official publications concerning the films of Fast and Furiousand just today, from the official account of Instagram The first image of what appears to be the new film’s logo has been released titled Fast X.

The name was obviously chosen on purpose, because what is being produced is the 10th film in the franchise. In the caption of the post, Vin Diesel also added “Day 1”, probably referring to the fact that production officially began and took place on the first day of shooting. Unfortunately Diesel hasn’t added anything else, so we still can’t know how the story of Fast and Forious will progress in this tenth chapter.

The news on this Fast X are currently sipped, only Vin Diesel seems to have also taken control of the communication, since last week, always through Instagramrevealed that Marvel’s Brie Larson had joined the cast of Fast and Forious. None of the production has ever confirmed the news nor ever defined the role of the actress, but Diesel declared that Larson would bring something to the series that fans have always unwittingly wanted:

You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our franchise. Beyond her beauty and her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​is this deep soul that will add something you might not expect but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY.

With the arrival of Larson within the Fast and Furious franchise, it almost seems that the production wants to take flight on even more shores science fictionsince in this Fast X, Jason Momoa, the interpreter of Aquaman, has also joined, who in this case will be the villain on duty and Daniela Melchior of The Suicide Squad. Fast X will be the first of two parts for the franchise and will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.