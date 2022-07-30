Verstappen classifies tenth with problems: “There was no power”

Max Verstappen has been very strong in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. But in Q3, the Dutchman’s RB18 ran out of power and Verstappen was unable to make one last attempt.



Verstappen will start tomorrow from tenth position, as his classification has been frustrated by a problem of lack of power, as explained by the pilot himself.



“In the last round I wanted to shoot and there was no power. We tried to solve it with the steering wheel but it didn’t help at all and that’s where my lap ended,” explained the reigning world champion in statements to DAZN.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, I’ll talk to the team and I hope everything can be fixed for tomorrow,” he added about it.

The Dutchman was disappointed with the result obtained in qualifying, because with the pace shown in both Q1 and Q2, he was confident of fighting for Pole. “Of course it’s very frustrating. It’s been a very positive qualifying so far, because we had a very good pace,” she said.

There is no doubt that tomorrow Verstappen will try to catch up with his main rivals, the Ferraris, who start second and third, but the Red Bull driver is aware of the difficulties of overtaking on the Hungarian track.

“I’ll try to overtake, but it’s not easy here. Even though we have a slight points advantage, you always want to come out ahead. We will be patient and wait for opportunities,” she said.

“Anything can happen. This year we have seen that anything can happen and we have to be patient”, he pointed out to close.

