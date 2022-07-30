UACJ formalizes relocation of medical interns – ADN

After management, he manages to get them to accept to resign before the IMSS the assignment indicated as high risk.

Ciudad Juarez, Chih. (UACJ) – During a follow-up meeting, it was possible to formalize that the interns who so requested were relocated to the place to provide their social service, considering it an area where their integrity was at risk.

At the meeting, which had been agreed at the beginning of the week, Dr. Salvador Nava, Director of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences, informed the interns on Thursday of the progress of the procedures before IMSS Welfare, an instance that will proceed to internally process the request for resignation of the aforementioned assignments.

Today the medical interns went to the ICB to be advised on documentation and to be able to start the provision of their social service on August 1.

With the foregoing, the concern of the interns regarding their refusal to go to communities considered unsafe is resolved favorably.

The UACJ will follow up with each of the graduates during the period of service provision and a work table will continue to address other issues related to its activity.