Today’s Matches: Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa, live the Liga MX match: result and goals at the moment; day 6 Opening 2022

Live score: Cruz Azul 1-0 Necaxa | Matchday 6 Liga MX – Opening 2022

Min 59 | Jaime Lozano moves his team and takes out the three cautioned he had to put in fresh legs and look for a tie. Edfgar Mndez is already on the field against his former team.

Min 57 | Batista gets up alone in the area to finish off with a header but he sticks his neck out a lot and forgives one of the clearest of that game for the visiting team.

Min 57 | Cruz Azul mounts a counterattack at full speed but Rodríguez rushes in and looks for Morales but the ball is cut by Necaxa’s defense.

Min 56 | Joaqun Martnez commits a strong foul in midfield and Miranda takes the yellow card from him. He is Cruz Azul’s first warning in this duel.

Min 54 | The whistler believes that Araos is throwing himself into the area trying to deceive him and takes out the yellow card. It is the third warning of the game for the necaxistas.

Min 52 | Once again Garnica sends a cross but Milton Gimnez’s shot is very bad and Necaxa is left with the desire to convert the equalizer.

Min 50 | Cross to second post for Antuna’s arrival alone but he doesn’t realize that Baca entered alone and gives the ball to Malagn’s hands. Cruz Azul forgives the second.

Min 48 | Garnica makes a great play on the wing but then he serves a very strong serve that goes by without creating any danger in Cruz Azul’s goal.

Min 46 | Arraaaaaancaaaaaa the second half at the Azteca Stadium and Necaxa launches the attack immediately but Jurado stays well with the visitor’s attempt and cuts the danger.

REST | Finally, Ivn Morales’ goal with Cruz Azul arrived and the cement fans hope that confidence will come with it to cover the departure of Santiago Gimnez to European football.

Minimum 45+4 | Antuna escapes alone in front of Malagn and gets rid of him but runs out of room for the shot and flies the ball. In the end, the action is invalidated due to possible offside.

Minimum 45+3 | Carlos Rodríguez tries a cross into the area but it comes out very high and the Necaxa goalkeeper has no problem keeping the ball at the top of the field.

Min 45 | Nacho Rivero takes the free kick and tries to go straight to the goal but Malagn is very well placed and keeps the Uruguayan’s powerful shot.

Min 43 | Agustón Oliveros lowers Uriel Antuna when he was trying to escape and very quickly becomes the Rayos’ second cautioned in this match against Cruz Azul.

Min 40 | Necaxa complains about a foul on Azul’s goal and Miranda takes out the first card of the match. Brian Garnica is booked by the visiting team.

Min 38 | Goooooooooal from Cruz Azul. Goal by Ivn Morales. The Chilean takes advantage of his opportunity and hits a shot from outside the area to beat Malagn and open the scoring.

Min 37 | Jurado extends to make a save and prevent Angelo Araos’s goal, who appears by surprise in the area and almost opens the scoring with a good hairstyle.

Min 35 | Ignacio Rivero tries to score a serve for Rafa Baca but the defense gets up and moves away from the danger. Cruz Azul tries but with little idea.

Min 32 | Strong clash between Shaggy Martnez and Agustin Oliveros, where the necaxis player gets the worst of it and stays lying on the field of play for the assists to enter.

Min 29 | Villalpando’s injury is confirmed, who leaves the field to give entry to Fernando Madrigal in the midfield of the necaxis team.

Min 27 | Bad news for Necaxa, Dieter Villalpando throws himself on the grass due to a muscle injury and immediately asks for the change. The 10 cannot continue in the field.

Min 26 | The ball is fought very hard in the center of the field and Necaxa is the one who gets the best part, preventing Cruz Azul from putting together plays in attack.

Min 23 | Batista finally appears in the area and hits a powerful header that to his misfortune goes to the hands of Sebastián Jurado but the Rayos are already beginning to advance lines.

Min 20 | Rodríguez opens the ball for Antuna and again sends a cross into the area but Malagn arrives to reject with one hand and cut off the arrival of the light blue team.

min 18 | Antuna begins to take out rivals on the wing and seeks to send a cross into the area but the ball is covered by the defense and ends up in a corner kick, which is not well used.

min 16 | Rotondi receives on the wing, throws a serve from below for Morales but the Necaxist defense crosses to send a handoff and prevent the arrival of the Machine.

Min 14 | After a drop in intensity, Dieter Villalpando takes the ball, faces and shoots looking to beat Jurado but the jarocho goalkeeper lays down and keeps the ball.

Min 10 | The game was stopped for a couple of minutes for medical attention to Alexis Pea, who took a heavy blow from a teammate when defending a corner kick.

Min 7 | Service for Milton Gimnez, who turns around and shoots but Nacho Rivero sweeps and covers the shot of the necaxis team that is already looking for the rival goal.

Min 6 | Ivn Morales takes the ball out of the area and hits a shot from afar with little force that Malagn covers and keeps it in two halves to prevent the goal.

Min 5 | Necaxa sends a long line looking for Facundo Batista but the visiting striker fouls Juan Escobar and the play is lost in attack.

Min 2 | Cruz Azul sends a couple of centers to start the game but the ball passes by and does not find Tanque Morales to finish off inside the area.

Min 1 | Whistle from referee Miranda and the game started. The first to touch the ball are the Rayos, who are looking for a long ball but Cruz Azul rejects it in a good way.

4:55 p.m. | The two teams are already on the field of play and we are ready to live the emotions from the field of the mythical Azteca Stadium… Vaaaamoooosss with the actions!

4:50 p.m. | Both teams are already finishing their warm-up on the Azteca field and we’re just moments away from them heading back to the locker room to fine-tune the final details and head out for kick-off.

4:45 p.m. | The technician Diego Aguirre must face this duel with two hard casualties in the defense of Cruz Azul, since both Alejandro Mayorga and Julio Csar Domnguez are injured and are not available.

(Photo: Imago7)

4:40 p.m. | After the departure of Santi Gimnez, this afternoon Ivn Morales will have the opportunity to win the position as forward center of Cruz Azul and begin to uncover with annotations.

4:35 p.m. | The bad start of the championship that Cruz Azul has had causes that very few people are seen so far in the stands of the Azteca Stadium, where it is also expected to rain.

4:30 p.m. | The good news for Cruz Azul is that tonight You can already count on the presence of Gonzalo Carneiro, who will be on the starting bench in order to be taken into account.

(Photo: Imago7)

4:25 p.m. | The necaxisist set take advantage of the absence of Santiago Gimnez to play with it on his social networks and add a bit of humor to this afternoon’s clash.

Confirmed alignment of Necaxa

4:20 p.m. | The visiting team is already launching its starting eleven and Jaime Lozano goes with: Luis Malagn, Agustin Oliveros, Alexis Peña, Juan Pablo Segovia, José Esquivel, Dieter Villalpando, Angelo Araos, Brian García, Brayan Garnica, Milton Gimnez and Facundo Batista.

Confirmed alignment of Cruz Azul

4:15 p.m. | The Machine will boot with: Sebastian Jurado, Luis Abram, José Martínez, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Rafael Baca, Carlos Rotondi and Ivn Morales.

Hello, good afternoon and welcome. Liga MX is already in its day 6 and today Cruz Azul faces Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium, looking to reconnect with victory.

The Rayos del Necaxa arrive at a good time, adding three wins and two losses so far in the championship, for which they appear within the first places of the table.

The game starts at 5:00 p.m. in Mexico City at the Azteca Stadium, where the Machine will live its first game without Santiago Gimnez after his departure to the Netherlands.