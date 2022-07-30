This curious Xiaomi gadget costs 5 euros and is all you need for home

Equipping your home with this useful Xiaomi accessory costs you very, very little… Specifically, it’s only 5 euros. We tell you what it is for.

Mobile phones, headphones and robot vacuum cleaners are some of Xiaomi’s most successful products. However, the Chinese company manufactures many more useful things than They are not so well known, but they are well worth it.. One of them is the My Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2, a curious gadget that is all you need at home. In addition, it has a very, very low price, about 5 euros on AliExpress.

It is an accessory compact, it will hardly take up space in that room where you place it. As its name indicates, it is responsible for measuring temperature and humidity, very important data when it comes to achieve a comfortable and healthy life at home. When the levels aren’t right, this digital thermometer will let you know so you can fix it. Next, we tell you why this Xiaomi gadget is so useful and how you can buy it.

Xiaomi digital thermometer, an essential gadget at home

The first positive aspect of this accessory is that it has a very, very small size. has some dimensions of 43 x 43 x 12.5 millimeters, so you can place it anywhere in the house to do its job. Besides, why deny it, he has a nice design with that frame in white. You will see the information in a small low power display which shows you the main data.

Now, what data are we talking about? First of all, at the top of your screen this digital thermometer shows the current temperature in the place where it is. According to Xiaomi, its sensors act with great precision, they are capable of detecting any slight change. Also, in the lower right the Xiaomi Mi Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2 tells you about humidityalso with a very accurate precision.

There is another key element in this screen, an emoticon that is located in its lower left part. This emoticon can have two forms, a smiling face or a sad faceand aims to inform you whether the temperature and humidity levels are adequate or not. If you see that the face is sad, it means that you have to take some measures to solve it.

Temperature and humidity are values ​​directly related to comfort and health. In fact, living in a house with very high humidity can cause problems such as formation of bacteria, mold and dust miteswhile lower than adequate humidity can lead to problems of eye irritation and dry skin.

For this reason, it is important that you place this Xiaomi digital thermometer in a common room and control the data it shows you. If you see that the humidity level is too high, you can ventilate the house by opening the windows. If it is the temperature that is too high inside, you can Turn on the air conditioner.

In addition, this Xiaomi Mi Temperature and Humidity Sensor 2 has a support on the back that allows you hang it on the wall. Another very positive aspect is that it is a cheap accessory, you do not have to make a large outlay to get it. For about 5 euros you can buy it on AliExpress and, when you get home, count on their help to achieve a more comfortable and healthy life at home.

