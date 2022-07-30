They recreate the Historic Center of Guadalajara in Fortnite

The platform Epic Games has one of the most popular video games of the moment, we are talking about Fortnite, since its launch in 2011 it has gained great popularity among video game users from all over the world, including Mexicowhere hundreds of thousands of people connect to their cell phones or consoles to play in their different modes, the most popular: Fortnite Battle Royale and Fortnite Save the World.

Now, among what the players liked the most is that it is possible recreate real scenes and make game mechanics there. In this way, a user has managed to make a digital map Within the game in the center of the city of Guadalajara, according to the FB Mexico page in Fortnite, the virtual space is available through the codes that can be obtained between users.

It’s about a Game of weapons which is based in the best-known area of ​​the City of Roses. In the images uploaded to the FB platform, emblematic places of the capital of Jalisco can be seen, that appreciates the main picture of Tapatia Squarewhere you can see part of the Regional Museum, the Roundabout and Garden of the Illustrious Jaliscienses, the Degolladao Theater and the Guadalajara’s cathedral.

Obviously, many users were excited and wondered when they would make this Mexico scenario public in the game, this recreation is not new, it was made in the 2020 and it is possible to visit it with the codes that are provided between users of the videogame.

Internet users joked about the sites that can be seen in the place, including the popular downtown Guadalajara donutsof which there is much talk for its aroma well known by the people of Guadalajara.