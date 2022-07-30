They block Avenida Churubusco in support of the team

The Mexican American football team He would have to debut this Saturday against Great Britain in the World Cup, however, the federation did not acquire the tickets for the trip, so they are still in the country waiting for a response.

Family, friends and even some players, who were not selected for the World Cup, have blocked Churubusco Avenue towards Boulevard Puerto Aéreo, just in front of Foro Sol in support of the Mexican representative.

Several videos circulate on social networks where some people are seen with banners asking for justice for their acquaintances, likewise, they want the president of the Mexican American Football Federation, Cesar Barrerado not continue in office.

AVOID the * PROTESTERS BLOCK central and lateral at the height of Foro Sol towards the Airport!!! pic.twitter.com/eGe28FDC5D – Jerrx Galicia (@JerrxG13) July 30, 2022

The players who are concentrated in the CNAR found out about the facts from the videos that were broadcast on social networks.

After more than two hours the avenue was unlocked, since public security elements arrived to remove the demonstrators, although only from the central lanes, because they continued on the lateral ones, at the CODEME entrance.







PHOTOS OF FERNANDA ROJAS – EL UNIVERSAL