The young Mexican protagonists of the transfer market; the old guard in Europe is holding steady

Santiago Gimenez Y Diego Lainez are the most recent movements of Mexican players in the European transfer market. Chaquito will play for the first time in the Old Continent, with Feyenoord, while the youth squad from America seeks to relaunch his career, after the little activity that he accumulated in Real Betis.

The young have taken over transfer market in Europe, if we talk about the most recent movements of Mexican elements. To the signings of Santi Giménez and Lainez, we must add the arrivals of Jordan Carrillo (Sporting Gijón), Alonso Aceves (Real Oviedo), Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo) Jesus Alcantar (Sporting Lisboa) Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athenas), as well as the possibility of reaching European football for Jorge Sánchez and Víctor Guzmán.

You can even include Johan Vásquez, who will remain in Serie A with Cremonese, after Genoa’s relegation.

The opposite has happened with the Old Guard of Mexican players in Europewho have opted to stay in their clubs, a few months before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

So far in the transfer market, young soccer players are the ones who have starred in the most important movements, elements with several years remain in their teams. imago7

Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton), Andrés Guardado (Real Betis), Jesús Corona (Sevilla) and even Hirving Lozano (Napoli) with several seasons in European football did not change their airs and remain in their clubs, with the aim of arriving smoothly and pace of play to Qatar 2022.

The race towards the final list of the Mexican National Team for the Qatar World Cup enters the final stretch and the players seek to play their last cards to convince Tata Martino to reach the World Cup, when there are just over 100 days left to the World Cup fair.

The experienced ones, who did not change teams in the European transfer marketthey must stay active and avoid injuries to be among the 26 called up for the World Cup.

The opposite is the case for young people, who in some cases are risking by changing teams and earning a place and minutes with their new club, but with the advantage of the high competition that European football offers.