The tragic case of the Mexican women’s football team that outraged networks

Despite a great tie, the participation of the Mexican women’s football team at the World Cup Finland 2022 is at risk. And it is that this Saturday they would have to debut against Great Britain; however, the match has cancelled because the Aztec team could not travel to Nordic lands.

This was reported by the Mexican Federation of American Football (FMFA) on their website:

“Team Mexico will not make it to the scheduled opening game of the Women’s World Championship. The Finnish American Football Association (SAJL), host of the 2022 Women’s World Championship, has received information that the Mexican national team, ranked third in the tournament, will not be able to play in Vantaa, on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ”

“The match between Mexico and Great Britain, scheduled as the opening match of the Championship, will be removed from the competition program for the time being, and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) will provide additional information on the impact of the cancellation of the match on the program later […] The other seven Games teams are already in Vantaa and are training for their opening matches,” the statement read.

The players Paulina Diaz and Andrea Romero revealed this July 28 through social networks that missed flight reservations due to non-payment of the FMFA. They even claimed that they were asked to they will seek to arrive on their own. According to their calculations, they need about 90 thousand pesos each to make the round trip plus maintenance.

“We had the itinerary to travel on July 27, however, the day came and it was not achieved. At that very moment, the president of the Federation called us and told us that it was not possible to have access to the flights due to lack of payments, of budget and they begin to give us deadlines in which flights are supposedly being obtained, which are fulfilled , but the flights are still not counted. It reaches such a circumstance that they ask us as players to start looking for flightsAndrea declared.

For his part, C.esar barrierdirector of the FMFA, affirmed this Thursday that the plane tickets were not bought not being able to guarantee that the final destination will be reached, Due to the strike that exists in the Lufthansa airline that has affected mobility within Europe.

But that, despite this, “the staff of the FMFA has put to work to find viable alternatives that provide security and certainty” to the selected. So far, the president has not spoken again.

In this regard, the driver Laura Sandoval wrote on Twitter to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to facilitate the controversial presidential plane that remains unused to take the selected ones to Finland.

In the same network he asked for the support of the film director from Guadalajara William of the Bullwho is also known for supporting Mexicans who participate in international knowledge competitions.

Mr. president @lopezobrador_ Can you lend us the presidential plane to take the women’s team equipped to #Finland? Please!!! I assure you that they bring a gold medal but we occupy the plane right now 😰😰😰😰 pic.twitter.com/idRKMWyrQw — Laura Sandoval (Miss Running Bomb💥) (@LAuTrEK) July 28, 2022

While the help of the Mexican boxer was also requested from the @tayshashade account Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

But until 11:00 p.m. this Fridayis no response was received of those mentioned.

The one who did speak out in the face of the complaints was the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (conade), who issued a statement to clarify that has no responsibility in the breaches of transfer of the athletes.

The dependency was ‘unmarked’ from everything that has to do with flight logistics and other aspects that involve the international competitions of each federation, except when they participate in Central American Games, Pan American Games and Olympic Games.

Given the complicated panorama, this Friday night players, family and friends demonstrated this Friday on Río Churubusco avenue of Mexico City, at the height of the Mexican Sports Confederation (CODE ME), asking for support to be able to travel to the fair, as well as the resignation of Cesar Barrera.

for more than three hours they blocked the road until a group of grenadiers came to break up the demonstration with use of force.

