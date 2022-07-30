the proposal that caused discussion

Problems on the horizon for Gerard Piqué: what happened to the Barcelona defender and why Shakira once again has to do with it.

The footballer of the Barcelona it is at the center of a novelty that also concerns private life. Pique she must register a problem that also affects her partner Shakira. The decisions to be made are not few, hence the choice on the novelties to be addressed. The idea is very precise and there is no lack of background.

Between soccer and private life there are several issues to be resolved as quickly as possible. The situation between the two is delicate and requires the utmost delicacy given the affair. Check a background on the issue, as evidenced by Spanish sources. The defender would have made a practically unexpected decision.

Piqué and the news with Shakira, what it is

Shakira and Piqué would have decided to protect the family and try to heal the delicate situation, but on the part of the player there is the will not to continue together. The story of 12 years of love and children would not be a secondary thing for both, quite the opposite. To report the news is Telecinco which provided new details on the affair between the two.

The 35-year-old player has already decided for months to speak with his partner, but now the idea would be to start a couple therapy, at least by Shakira. In any case, however, Pique he would have refused the proposal because he intended to end the relationship. The legal controversy also shifts to the children: Shakira would like to go to Miami, Piqué would not be happy not to see her children.

Between the two would in fact have matched one diatribe for divorce. The situation is continuous evolution and news in close proximity are not excluded. The idea is clear and there is no shortage of more details. The affair is far from over and from a legal point of view something else could take over, with lots of consequences for the defender of the Barcelona.