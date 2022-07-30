The player Ricardo Cadena would be upset with and did not want on the Chivas squad

A famous journalist revealed that the Guadalajara coach did not look favorably on the arrival of a footballer to the Flock.

The poor planning that exists in the Chivas first team is exhibited week after week, whether in the scheduling of friendly commitments and mainly in the team’s assembly, where a famous journalist assured that the Flock’s coach, Ricardo Cadena did not want the incorporation of Santiago Ormeño as a reinforcement to replace the loss of José Juan Macías.

The Mexican-Peruvian attacker did not have a good presentation as a rojiblanco in the League tournament, since he has been the target of constant criticism due to an incredible mistake he had against Querétaro that could seal the victory of Guadalajara, in addition to fHe was the one who committed the infraction for the penalty that gave the Gallos Blancos a draw.

ESPN commentator, Álvaro Morales, assured that some of his sources have confirmed that the strategist of the chiverío did not want Ormeño as a incorporation in the absence of José Juan Macías for the remainder of the Apertura 2022 and thus would have implied it during the conference after the tie in La Corregidora.

“In fact, Cadena’s press conference is very particular, because he had never expressed himself so forcefully about a player, nor with adjectives in that way for a game. Cadena, which I know because they have even shown me screenshots, never, ever loved Ormeño”, declared the High Warlock

What are Chivas’ next commitments?

Guadalajara will continue to have weeks of intense soccer activity due to the fact that last week it played with León, Juventus and in the middle of the week it played against Querétaro, so its next commitments will be against Pachuca this Saturday at the Akron Stadium, against LA Galaxy on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium and then visit Mazatlan on August 5.

