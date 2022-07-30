The chocolate dessert best valued by the OCU is from Carrefour

The Custard They are one of the most coveted desserts by everyone, both children and adults. What you need to know is that its composition has an excess of sugar. It has been announced by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) after analyzing 33 brands of this dairy product, but only one has been acclaimed, fair winner of the list, and they are precisely the most recent additions. We talk about the custard of Carrefouracclaimed by all.

But, in this case, we are not talking about just any custard, but about those that are the best of all the supermarkets that we can find at the moment, the same ones that are presented in an innovative pack that allows them to come out with a much better price. These are the purest chocolate custard of the French chain, made by its own brand, and which have resulted in obtaining the highest score.

Not all supermarket custard is the same, and Carrefour attests to this

Because yes, we know; This delicacy in the form of a dessert is one of the most appreciated sweets of our childhood snacks, but, like buns or sausage sandwiches, they have aged poorly. It is a very popular product in Spain and a large amount of sugar is needed to make it. In any case, most of us resort to the options that are sold in stores. supermarketsoptions of which not all are equal.

And we don’t say this because we are more or less healthy, but also because of the quality that they treasure And there, the Carrefour supermarkets have sent some new ones that are already sold in the different chains of our country, and that have been seen as the more appetizing, both by appearance and by flavor and texture, as the OCU has collected. Therefore, if you say yes to the question of whether you like chocolate, you are going to love these.

Carrefour’s are completely chocolate custard without sugar

He does it from a dessert that is rich, without sugars and healthy, a priori a difficult task for Spanish consumers to find. These, with the aim of helping their customers, have released a chocolate custard with no added sugars that are perfect for taking care of yourself. It is in line with the other healthy products that its counterpart, the Mercadona supermarket, has, such as its fat-free chocolate milkshake or its new oriental filling that trainers and nutritionists recommend.

We are talking about new chocolate custard, they come in a pack of 4 units of 125 grams each and the whole pack only costs €0.72. In addition, it has few ingredients, which gives the product a natural look. Contains milk, cocoa and sweeteners. It should be noted that it bears the Nutri-Score seal, which means that this product is loaded with vitamins. A perfect option for sweet lovers, but also for those looking for something fundamentally healthier.

Suitable for diets, they are loaded with vitamins

In this regard, Carrefour markets numerous desserts under its own brand, which also bears its own name. Hence, this is one of the best purchases recommended by the OCU after analyzing the 33 best custards on the market. Specifically, they value chocolate custard with 56 points out of 100, the highest score. Hence it is a great alternative to the more classic that you can usually find.

Good in flavor, creamy and with a intense chocolate aroma, they are so versatile that they allow us to incorporate them into our diets as we most want, but without giving up our great passion. Perfect for a snack or dessert during lunch or dinner, at the moment we can buy them with a chocolate flavor, but there are already many users who ask for them in vanilla, another of the star flavors of this delicious dessert. You won’t find them the same.