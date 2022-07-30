The Bruce Lee-inspired workout to gain muscle without weights

Photo credit: Sunset Boulevard – Getty Images

Jeff Cavaliere, better known as Athlean-X and a regular contributor to Men’s Health US, is convinced that You can gain a lot of muscle using just your body weight. “Many of us make the mistake of thinking that we have to use dumbbells or barbells to stimulate the growth of our muscles, but with our own body weight it can be more than enough, as calisthenics, for example, demonstrates.”

And in his opinion, one way to achieve this is to employ a technique known as dynamic tension. “It’s about using constant tension on the muscles to carry the effects of exercise throughout the body,” he explains. “The key to the effectiveness of this is making sure you’re not too focused on counting a lot of reps, but on making the reps count, that is, getting them perfect.”

And that is something that the martial arts legend Bruce Lee knew how to do very well, who used this method in all his bodyweight training.

The Bruce Lee-inspired workout to gain muscle with bodyweight

write these down 7 EXERCISES to give dynamic tension to our muscles.

1- Push-ups

Instead of doing push-ups and more push-ups until muscular failure, the ideal is to drastically reduce the pace of the exercise. quickly to failure, you want to drastically reduce the pace of the exercise. “Both in the ascent and in the descent of each repetition, you must contract all the muscles of the upper body. And it is not only a chest exercise, if you propose it you will also activate your core, your shoulders and, of course, the triceps, which must be tense at all times, with the lats engaged as well”. If you are able to do up to 50 push-ups, Cavaliere says that, with this dynamic tension, it will be difficult for you to reach 15 or 20.

Read more

“In push-ups, as soon as you’re done, kneel down and cross your arms over your chest. The adduction of the pectoral muscles is enough to create an intense contraction. Hold for 6 seconds with the goal of increasing the force of the contraction. Rest and repeat 1-2 more times.”

2- Dips or bottoms

“Again, like push-ups, engage all your muscles to create that isometric adduction, engaging your shoulders, triceps, and biceps well. Goal: build tension throughout your body.” And, instead of resting between sets, you can add extra tension by engaging your muscles at a lower angle. How? Slowing down the movement as much as possible to activate as many muscle fibers as possible.

“Look for the strength of the contraction, building it up to six seconds for each rep,” he advises.

3- Dominated

“By slowing down, you increase tension throughout your body,” says Cavaliere. “Start by squeezing the bar as hard as you can with your hands, to build more tension through your wrist into your arms, back, and core. You’ll already notice your lats firing to the max. And the same going back up.” “

Trick: “Pull the elbows slightly backwards and hold the route for at least 6 seconds, at least 3 of the repetitions of each series”-

4- Chin-up

Similar to pull-ups, going down very slowly as you try to fight the pull of gravity, but at the same time building tension in your arms and back, closing your elbow angle and flexing your biceps.

5- Push-ups cobra

“Squeeze to the last tension in extension at the top of the cobra pushup, with the same cadence up and down. The goal is to make sure that at the top of each rep, you’re squeezing as hard as you can on your triceps.” “, details.

Between sets, bring your elbows behind your body to get that intense contraction in the triceps for 6 seconds.

6- Push-ups handstand

“Think of your hands facing out on each rep to engage the delts even more, directly during abduction.” Between sets, bring your hands together and apart, creating an isometric contraction of the delts.

7- Eccentric rise / fall

“Push up at a slower cadence, trying to drive the tension through the entire leg from the calf to the hip. And as you come down, you’re concentrating your effort through the quads, but getting through the glutes and hamstrings as well,” says Cavaliere.

Between sets, drive the tension through your quads by bending your knee and stretching as hard as you can.