The best Xiaomi gadgets for the summer

Are you fed up with the summer heat? Fortunately for you technology comes to the rescue. Today we are going to show you 5 Xiaomi products what can you try for suffer a little less during these months of high temperatures.

They are not infallible gadgets but it is true that depending on the case it can be interesting to use them as they will not only help you spend less heatbut they will also help you to carry a healthier lifestylesomething especially important at this time.

You will see that all these products are available on AliExpress so, among other things, you can be sure that you will pay a very competitive price for each of these Xiaomi gadgets. In addition, two of them are part of AliExpress Plaza (the clock and the fan), so you will receive them with a special speed since, among other things, are shipped directly from Spain. Made the “warnings”, Let’s go with the compilation!

5 Xiaomi gadgets perfect for the heat

My Smart Standing Fan 2. We start with one of the best Xiaomi fanswhich by the way has a discount the sea of ​​​​interesting in AliExpress Plaza. with a savings close to 40 euros, this Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 is something like the iPhone of home fans (or the Xiaomi 12 rather). It is 100% programmable from the mobile, it has a hundred speeds, it can be controlled by voice, it has an operating angle of 140 degrees, it is ultra-silent… In addition, it boasts a minimal power consumptionso you can have it plugged in all summer without having to suffer shocks on the electricity bill.

My Smart Standing Fan 2 Buy on AliExpress: My Smart Standing Fan 2

Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L. Another interesting purchase for this summer may be the hot air fryer from Xiaomi and, beyond what is usual in this type of “pots”, the Mi Smart Air Fryer has a series of special modes that will give you an extra taste of your summer For example, did you know that you can use it to dehydrate fruit or even prepare yogurt? Its application hides recipes of all kinds, some of them perfect for these hot months. Remember that its official price is around 100 euroswhile in AliExpress you have it for a little more than 70 euros.

Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L Buy on AliExpress: Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L

Xiaomi Mijia Portable Juicer Cup. Let’s go now with one of our favorite devices: a portable juicer/blender. This gadget is especially useful for refreshing ourselves in a simple way while charging our batteries with all the vitamins of the fruit (or whatever we want to add to it). You can take this mini-mixer from here to there or you can keep it in a corner of your house, as it has a small size. compact and charge enough to 12 glasses juice or smoothie offers great versatility. It has a 300-milliliter capacity and a USB-C port: it’s easy to clean and charge.

Xiaomi Mijia Portable Juicer Cup Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mijia Portable Juicer Cup

My Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2. In case you want to have the maximum control of the temperature so that you can be happy with every tenth of a drop, you will be pleased to know that you can have an advanced thermometer and humidity monitor for 10 euros no problem. It has a long-lasting battery and a high precision sensorin addition to connecting with your mobile to alert you of changes in the environment. It is perfect to use in combination with the fan or with the last gadget on our list.

My Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2 Buy on AliExpress: My Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2

Mijia Humidifier 4L. If a humidifier. Unless you live in a particularly humid area, these devices are a great ally against the heat, especially in climates as dry as those of Madrid or Extremadura. And if you use it in combination with a fan or an air conditioner… 10/10. In the case of the Xiaomi humidifier, it can emit water vapor during a day and a half without pause, all with a special system antibacterial and a light lighting the sea of ​​relaxing.

Mijia Humidifier 4L Buy on AliExpress: Mijia Humidifier 4L

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.