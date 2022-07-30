Summer, last act Tomorrow Bieber in the stands – Chronicle

While Summer prepares for its last act tomorrow, the Justin Bieber concert in the stands, the disassembly of the stage, the stands and all the other Summer structures located in Piazza Napoleone. The panels and barriers in piazza del Giglio have already been removed, the beverage stands on the “Passaglia” Institute side of piazza Napoleone and all the chemical toilets.

At the same time, the disassembly of the stands and the stage, as well as of the dressing rooms in the Tobino room of Palazzo Ducale, will continue, while the festival merchandising hut and the hospitality area of ​​the Cortile degli Svizzeri will remain active until tomorrow evening. Similarly, from Monday also the stage and all the structures in the stands of Viale Carducci will be dismantled. For the total removal of all the fittings, a couple of weeks of work by teams of highly specialized workers are required.

On the Bieber front, meanwhile, the artist landed yesterday in Tuscany, accompanied by about 200 people in tow, in a top secret location where he rented a large villa, from which he will leave only a few hours before the show. At least 20 thousand people are expected, coming from all over Italy and abroad and there are many tourists present in the city who in these days have bought the tickets still available, the only ones on a European tour that has long been “sold out”.

The sale of the coupons had suffered a total halt when Bieber had canceled the last Canadian dates for known health problems. The start of the tour was then communicated a couple of weeks ago, but a direct message, perhaps video, of the star, even via social media, would have had a much more consistent effect on the fans. This did not happen and the public spectacle tomorrow evening will not be the one hoped for at the start, but Mimmo D’Alessandro is still satisfied.

“We will close with 135 thousand tickets sold – he confirms – which is a result that I would never have expected on the eve of the restart edition, so full of unknowns. An excellent balance sheet, for which I really thank the public, with whom I commit myself to look for bigger and bigger names, if we are sure of multi-year programs “. In this regard, given the presence in the backstage, also on Thursday evening, of the mayor Mario Pardini, the two have informally made the commitment to meet, as soon as possible, to lay the foundations for future editions of the festival.

Paolo Ceragioli