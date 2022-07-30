SSPO works on security measures for medical interns in Oaxaca

Oaxaca must take action to guarantee the physical and patrimonial security of the doctors who are performing social service in any corner of the Oaxacan territory: Dalia Baños Noyola.

Oaxaca, Oaxaca. July 29, 2022.- The head of the Oaxaca Public Security Secretariat (SSPO), Dalia Baños Noyola held the first work table for security coordination and planning with representatives of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Autonomous University “Benito Juárez” of Oaxaca (UABJO), with the aim of establishing the pertinent measures to guarantee the safety and well-being of the student community, especially intern doctors.

During the same, Baños Noyola mentioned that these contribute to strengthening the ties of collaboration for the benefit of the more than 289 graduates of the faculties of Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Dentistry, Chemical Sciences, Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics; as well as Biological Systems and Technological Innovation.

The official specified that derived from the cases of aggression and violence of which medical interns in states such as Durango and Chihuahua have been victims, she indicated that Oaxaca must take action to guarantee the physical and patrimonial security of the doctors who are performing social service in any corner of the Oaxacan territory.

The Director of Medicine and Surgery of the UABJO, Martha Silvia Martínez Luna, participated in the meeting; representatives of medical interns of social service of the Faculty of Medicine of the UABJO, as well as interns of said specialty.