Shakira faces jail. Claimed 8 years for tax fraud

Shakira faces eight years in prison. The Colombian singer-songwriter who recently ended up at the center of gossip for her separation with Piqué after 12 years together and two children, returns to the center of media attention for an accusation of fraud by the Spanish tax department which she allegedly stole, in the period from 2012 to 2014, € 14.5 million. The pop star, who made herself known, in 2001, by the public all over the world with the greatest success of her, Whenever, Wehwrever, she pleaded innocent.

The intentions of the 45-year-old are, therefore, those of going to trial and, according to what her legal team reported, she would have already had an interview with the Barcelona prosecutor who proposed a reduction in her sentence but the singer refused with conviction and chose to proceed with the trial because she is convinced that she is innocent.

The reasons for the accusations against Shakira

The Spanish taxman accused Shakira of not having declared all her income in the years from 2012 to 2014. Until 2015, however, the singer had her tax residence in the Bahamas, a place known by all as one of the so-called “tax havens” and claims to have moved her to Spain only in that year to move to Barcelona to follow the partner and father of his children, FC Barcelona footballer, Gerard Piqué. The accusation, however, is that Shakira lived in the Catalan city already in the period between 2012 and 2014 and that she, therefore, would have had to pay taxes in Spain, which, according to the Spanish tax authorities, she would not have done. . Shakira, however, despite her accusations, she claims to have paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and therefore does not have any kind of debt towards her.