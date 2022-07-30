Shakira after separation from Piqué accused of tax evasion, risks eight years in prison – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The Spanish justice will ask for eight years in prison for the pop star for tax evasion, as well as a fine of almost 24 million euros. Shakira accused of withholding 14.5 million from the tax authorities between 2012 and 2014. She pleads innocent

If in Italy gossip does not breathe Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, in Spain they are no less in terms of the separation between Gerard PiquBarcelona defender, and his partner Shakira. Since the announcement on 4 June, after the Colombian singer discovered the blaugrana’s affair with a 22-year-old waitress (she had him stalked by a private investigator), there have been many rumors about the former Spanish couple. Like those about her decision to return to the United States, to Miami, with her children Milan and Sasha. Choice not shared by Piqu. The defender played on the fact that the two sons had grown up in Catalonia and were very attached to their paternal grandparents. And separating them from their everyday life would have been a trauma. Then Shakira dropped the load from 11: she would have proposed to the former partner to cover all the expenses for the maintenance of Sasha and Milan. The singer, moreover, would be willing to pay 20% of Piqu’s debt, which would amount to 2.5 million euros, and at least five first-class trips from Barcelona to Miami to the defender, to allow the player to go to do visit to children. And it seems he is convinced: I wish you the best. The important thing is the happiness and well-being of our children, he said. For both, however, not exactly a wonderful year.

Shakira’s Troubles Indeed, Spanish justice has announced that it will seek more than eight years in prison for tax evasion against Shakira (who refuses any agreement and says she is ready to go to trial). In his indictment, the Barcelona prosecutor also indicated that he will ask for a fine of almost 24 million euros to the singer, accused of having withheld 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014. Shakira has declared her innocence and he stated – last Wednesday (July 27) – that he would have refused to sign an agreement with the prosecution, preferring a trial. According to her lawyers, the possibility of reaching an agreement would still remain open at least until the opening of the hearing in a Barcelona court, while the indictment of the star has not yet been pronounced. The singer, who denounced a total violation of the rights of her and abusive methods by the prosecutionconfident that justice will prove her right.

Piqu’s problems Not just Shakira. Because even the Barcelona defender is not doing very well. In April, some dialogues and private messages on WhatsApp ended up in the streets in the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial. And all this triggered a media storm that overwhelmed the president of the Iberian Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, and Piqu himself, for the mediation that the latter – through his company Kosmos – would have carried out with the Rfef for the move of the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. The facts: at the end of 2018 Piqu had proposed to the president of the Spanish federation to change the format and to bring the final phase of the Super Cup to four teams, the first two of the La Liga to which the two finalists of the Copa del Rey were added. More games, more money thanks to sponsors and TV. With the help of Piqu’s contacts in Saudi Arabia. And here a first conflict of interest had already opened up. Because to help organize everything was a Barcelona player, who had to play the Spanish Super Cup in question, and who was in direct contact at the company level with the president of the Federation who had to guarantee the regularity of the tournament.

The offending audio Details of the operation later emerged through audio sent by Piqu to Rubiales. Let’s see, Rubi, if it’s a question of money. If they (Real Madrid ed) want to go for eight million euros, you pay eight to Madrid and eight to Bara. The others are paid two and one … they are 19, and you get six kilos for the Federation, friend. It used to hold nothing, now six kilos. And let’s squeeze Saudi Arabia and maybe we’ll get more. We will tell them that if they do not, Madrid will not go and we will get an extra club (million euros) or two more clubs …, the words of Piqu incriminated. In fact, in all this, Kosmos had to go to four million euros as part of a contract that establishes that the tournament will be held for 6 years in Saudi Arabia. And under the magnifying glass of the media went the six million euros promised to the Spanish Federation. A lot of money also for the benefit of President Rubiales who, thanks to a particular contract with his Football Association, can earn a fixed part and another variable linked to the income of the RFF. Not to mention that the total value of that agreement will subsequently rise from 25 to 40 million euros a year for 6 years and therefore the money destined for the RFF could also have increased in the meantime.

The Andorra question Not only. To increase the suspicions on the affair and on the possible advantages that Piqu would have obtained in exchange for the rich Saudi contract for the Federation there is also the question relating to Andorra, the club that Piqu’s club bought in 2018. Which was promoted to Segunda Division (the Iberian Serie B) because, thanks to the decision on the matter by the Spanish Football Federation, it can acquire the sports rights of the (bankrupt) Reus. All this a few months after the Piqu-Rubiales talks on the Super Cup. And here’s a second conflict of interest. Rubiales, through the mouth of a federation executive, however, replied at the time: This information does not bring anything new compared to what was made public in 2019. All the figures of the operation had been presented, explained and voted on by the assembly. This is part of the discrediting campaign we are now used to. Sar, but the fact is that

for Piqu and Shakira a year to forget

.