Saturday Shopping: the tips of July 30th

Vacation time. Whether you are leaving or still in the city, a good dose of summer and colorful shopping can only put you in a good mood, because there is nothing better than enriching the wardrobe with a new piece that can transmit positive energy and make us feel good. in our shoes.

Our column – an unmissable appointment on Saturday – was born with this very purpose: keep you updated (and updated) on the latest news, with a selection of 10 proposals to buy, online or in physical stores, every weekend.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

This week, between capsule collections and special collaborations, we propose you the collection inspired by the actress Rossy de Palmamuse of Pedro Almodóvar, the minimal and cool sweatshirts of Tatrasto warm the summer at all altitudes, e the glitter flip flops to shine with every step.

You just have to scroll through ours gallery all the way to find something to give, give yourself away, or simply put on your wish-list.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– Shopping last Saturday

-All the fashion trends for Spring-Summer 2022

-Long dresses for ceremonies, our favorites