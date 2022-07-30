Samsung’s new AMOLED LTPO screen will leave you speechless

From Korea they promise to maintain quality and experience, but in favor of energy efficiency they will add a variable refresh rate… By zones!

Although Samsung already has in the market the best AMOLED LTPO screens on the mobile marketit seems that innovation in its Seoul offices never stops, so the South Korean giant has already confirmed that is working on a new generation AMOLED that has left us speechless.

Colleagues from the Dutch media Galaxy Club told us about it following sources from South Korea, in which they spoke of a very innovative solution that will allow to maintain quality and experience at current levels of excellence, but now greatly increasing the energy efficiency of AMOLED panels with variable refresh rate.

In fact, it is that the idea of ​​the Samsung Display engineers is as simple as it is ingenious, because why are we going to update the entire screen 120 times per second or lower the hertz of the entire screen, if in fact we can differentiate areas and that only the necessary areas are updatedwhere moving content is being displayed.

Obviously It’s easier said than doneand although it seems that everything is still quite in its infancy when it comes to the hardware or software necessary to move this new LTPO technology of variable refreshment by areas, the technology is already patented by Samsung before the authorities of intellectual property in South Korea.

Here you have, to illustrate, the sketches of the new ingenuity Samsung:

According to the patent, the new Samsung AMOLED LTPO would have several differentiated zones in which they could independently adjust the refresh ratefor example raising it to 120 hertz while watching a video on top, but minimizing another part where we could be taking notes at 30 hertz or keeping the comments area open.

all of it looking to save energy in mobile devices where autonomy is always the main protagonist, and in which the panel is usually precisely one of the most voracious components with milliamps.

With all this we talk about theory, like this soon and without knowing the ins and outs of Samsung’s development, since as you will expect this technology would surely put more work on the software and the CPU to establish almost in real time, and safely using AI techniques or machine learningthe needs of each area of ​​the screen in order to adjust the refresh rate accordingly and live in an independent way.

There are still many aspects to unravel, and surely we will not soon see this new technology on our mobilesbut it seems that Samsung has taken this seriously from make the best screens in the industry also the most efficient… This is very good news, don’t you think?

