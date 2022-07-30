Roblox’s famous “OOF” sound has been removed from the game

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

For the large community of Roblox players, the “oof” sound is undoubtedly a mega-known element, which they should say goodbye to as it was reported this Thursday that the classic effect will be removed from the platform.

You can read: They create Sonic fangame in Roblox and it’s so great that Sega approves it and becomes an official game

If you are not familiar with the video game, we will tell you that “oof” is a sound effect that is known as “the sound of death”. Something creepy, but it is just that, the sound that the characters emit when they cease to exist in the game, emitting an infamous “oof”.

The news was delivered through a twitter post where they state that “our roadmap includes the ability to add sounds by obtaining them directly from the creators and licensors. Users will also be able to customize the sounds of their avatars in the same way that they customize clothing. Regarding sounds, due to Due to a licensing issue, we’ve removed the “oof” sound and created a replacement default sound that launches today. We plan to expand our avatar store with a wide range of old and new sounds in the future. More information to come on this.” .

Change that, as indicated in the Tweet, is due to rights problems since the “oof” sound was not created by anyone from Roblox and was made by Tommy Tallarico, former video game composer and more recently executive director of the damned Intellivision, as they recall in Kotoku.

This is how “off” said “off” and left Roblox.