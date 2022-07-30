Paul Merson does not discount: “United must get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo”

The former player talks about the future of the Portuguese.

He doesn’t mince words Paul Merson to address the delicate issue of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The many rumors about the departure from Manchester Unitedthe intention to leave and the consequences that this situation has for the club were at the center of the analysis of the former footballer for the Daily Star.

Merson he has no doubts about what should happen now: “I think Manchester United need to draw a line and get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo right away. This saga must end as soon as possible. He told you what he wants, so why keep it? He doesn’t play football since. a long time and now he’s 37 “, added the former player referring to the fact that CR7 has already missed a different period of summer preparation. “Any footballer will tell you that to be fit you have to play football matches, which is why you have pre-season friendlies. Anyway, he won’t be good enough to put Manchester United in the top four (Premier League ed). “.

And again: “If Ronaldo stays, they will not survive. Keep Ronaldo because there is no one around? Their striker is 37 years old, it is not a good situation. CR7, however this situation will end, there will be no “next year and even if there were, he’ll have one more year. So United needs a center forward. People say he scored 24 goals last season, but football is a team game and as you can see it didn’t seem like that. United was fighting to win something with his goals. “

