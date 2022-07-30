Ochoa does not renew and America already has his replacement, they did not wait for Marchesín

Guillermo Ochoa and Agustin Marchesin

July 29, 2022 10:43 p.m.

The novel about the renewal of Guillermo Ochoa with América continues, weeks go by, time is running out and the board still cannot get Memo Ochoa to accept one of the offers he has made.

There are just over 4 months left for Guillermo Ochoa to officially stop being America’s goalkeeper and everything indicates that it will be after the World Cup in Qatar Ochoa would part ways with America for the second time in his career.

More news from America:

A darling of Tano would go to the bench to face León, it is not Viñas

The player who will go with Tano if América loses against León, Baños has already given the order

Parallel to the topic, Guillermo Ochoa, who aimed to be Memo’s natural substitute in the nest, Agustín Marchesin, has decided to sign a 1-year contract with Celta de Vigo, hoping to return to America in 2023, once Memo no longer be

America is not waiting for Marchesín.

In the event that Memo leaves in December they would have to wait six months for Marchesín, which is not something that Coapa likes and that is why they would already have Memo’s replacement and it would be Fernando Tapia, the young youth squad from the Sub 20 who He has shown many qualities and the board trusts him to replace Memo and try to emulate his steps.