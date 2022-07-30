Mega Millions live July 29, 2022: winning numbers and results

There are those who prefer to play the lottery only when the prizes are extraordinary.

The winning numbers of the drawing of the mega millions lottery on Friday, July 29 are: 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 and the “Mega Ball” 14. The Megaplier is 2X.

It is not known at this time if anyone has a winning ticket for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing for an estimated prize of $1.28 billion.. The Mega Millions website does not yet show whether the winning ticket for the multi-million dollar prize has been sold.

If nobody has won it, next Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot could be the biggest in history.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reached $1.28 billion. for Friday’s draw.

The value of the prize money is estimated at $747.2 billion.before taxes, for the draw on Friday, July 29, 2022. It is the second largest jackpot in the history of this game.

If you purchased a ticket for this Mega Millions drawing, here you can check if it is a winning ticket of billions of dollars.

If nobody got all six numbers right, the $1.28 billion prize will grow into a larger one that could reach a record $1.7 billion, according to Mega Millions announcer John Crow. That draw is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Where can I see the Mega Millions drawings?

The live draw can be viewed on news stations across the country. Viewing the draw depends on the television provider, but the Lottery Universe website lists a few channels where you can watch the event live. The Mega Millions lottery also posts a video of the draw on its YouTube page, but not until the draw is complete.

Previous grand prizes

The largest Mega Millions lottery jackpot was $1.537 billion in 2018, and the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. The next largest Mega Millions prize was $1.05 billion in 2021, with a winning ticket sold in Michigan, which has been displaced by the prize being played in this Friday’s drawing.

This is also the third largest jackpot in US lottery history, behind a 2016 Powerball drawing with a prize pool that reached $1.586 billion, with winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15. And in recent weeks, as the jackpot has gotten bigger and bigger, people have been rushing to buy lottery tickets in hopes of claiming the prize.

During this year, they have won three other Mega Million lottery jackpotss to date: a $426 million jackpot in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

