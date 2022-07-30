Medical report of the ‘Cata’ Domínguez and Alejandro Mayorga

The Cruz Azul team knows that it is obliged to get the three points against Rayos del Necaxa, since they are beginning to fall behind in the general table, since they have only won one game in the Apertura 2022.

A few moments ago, the sky-blue box revealed his medical report and confirmed what many already knew, the loss of Alejandro Mayorga, who presented a myofibular tear in the hamstring, so he is expected to return to the field in a month.

For his part, it was also reported that the Mexican central defender Julio César Domingez presented the same muscle discomfort in the last game against Atlético San Luis and his return will depend on his evolution.

Medical Report: Both Julio César Domínguez and Alejandro Mayorga have a myofibrillar tear in the hamstring. The return to the courts will depend on its evolution.

Given this news, the sky-blue fans celebrated the loss of the experienced defender, since many consider that his level has dropped in recent games, they even blame him for the bad moment that the defensive zone is going through.

Cruz Azul reports that Julio César Domínguez and Alejandro Mayorga are not part of the sky-blue squad due to injuries.

