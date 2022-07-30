Medical report of the ‘Cata’ Domínguez and Alejandro Mayorga

The Cruz Azul team knows that it is obliged to get the three points against Rayos del Necaxa, since they are beginning to fall behind in the general table, since they have only won one game in the Apertura 2022.

A few moments ago, the sky-blue box revealed his medical report and confirmed what many already knew, the loss of Alejandro Mayorga, who presented a myofibular tear in the hamstring, so he is expected to return to the field in a month.

For his part, it was also reported that the Mexican central defender Julio César Domingez presented the same muscle discomfort in the last game against Atlético San Luis and his return will depend on his evolution.



Given this news, the sky-blue fans celebrated the loss of the experienced defender, since many consider that his level has dropped in recent games, they even blame him for the bad moment that the defensive zone is going through.



Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

