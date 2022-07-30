McDonald’s hires Paco de Miguel and succeeds with “Caro Acampa”

In a new social media strategy, McDonald’s creates an alliance with content creator Paco de Miguel.

According to survey data, companies generate just over five dollars for every dollar invested in influencers.

Paco de Miguel is one of the most followed content creators on both Instagram and TikTok.

Just as Soriana did with Luisito Comunica, now, McDonald’s joins forces with “Caro Acampa”, the character of Paco de Miguel, for a new strategy that demonstrates the value of content creators today.

These are times of digitization, social networks, content creators, influencers and many other topics derived, especially, from the great advance of technology.

Each of the topics mentioned had a significant boom during the pandemic caused by Covid-19, a period in which the refuge in social networks and the different digital platforms, both from streaming, eCommerce and so on, it was the great lifesaver for a society -a global society- accustomed to an almost totally different life.

From this perspective, it is not surprising, then, the importance that the influencers and, above all, the relevance that these represent for brands at a time when the influencer marketing It is one of the most used strategies to connect with consumers.

A survey conducted by The Influencer Marketing Hubin 2019 and in collaboration with Viral Nation and NeoReach reveals that companies earn just over five dollars for every dollar invested in the marketing of influencers.

On the other hand, information from mediakix reveals that almost half of the marketers (48 percent) say the return they get from influencer marketing It’s better than other channels.

This is the strategy of McDonald’s and Paco de Miguel

Thus, taking this data as a reference, it is not surprising that brands continue betting on the virality offered by influencers to reach a greater number of Internet users and potential consumers.

As an example of the latter, we can talk about the strategy of McDonald’s that, as part of a new network strategy, decided to turn to Paco de Miguel and one of his most recognized characters, “Caro Acampa”.

The initiative arises to publicize the promotions of the brand, a video that, so far, has collected almost 700 thousand reproductions, more than 70 thousand likes and a significant number of positive comments, revealing the success that McDonald’s had in creating a commercial alliance with the comedian Paco de Miguel.

@pacodemiguel The best McTrio 3X3 for the kids!!! #SharkMind ? original sound – Paco De Miguel

Strategies like this arise every day due to the rise of social networks. Let us remember the recent case of Soriana who, for her already traditional “Julio Regalado”a season of offers and promotions of the store that works to attract customers, decided to recruit Luisito Comunica.

Thus, as part of its strategy to reach consumers, Soriana decided to team up with Luisito Comunica in an ad that was well received by audiences.

@luisitocomunica The very iconic Julio Regalado helped me with my purchases? ? #WithJulioLoRegaladoTeArrives @Soriana ? original sound – Luisillo El Pillo

“Of the few announcements that I do not advance”; “These are commercial, but the good ones”; “The best commercial”; “How epic”; are some of the reactions of Internet users.

With this strategy, Paco de Miguel has served as a great boost for the brand, contrary to what happened with Ibai Llanos, the streamer most important of the platform who, recently, confused the name of McDonald’s with that of Burger King in an advertising pattern, a strategy that, in this case, was unsuccessful for the brand of the big M.

I was doing a Pedrito Alone? pic.twitter.com/fMu2YutqaZ – Carlos Hidalgo (@CarlosHidalgoo) July 28, 2022

Undoubtedly, times have changed and, with it, the strategies of the brands are adapting to what the audiences themselves mark, and it is these that have managed to position the marketing of influencers as one of the main initiatives to reach consumers.

