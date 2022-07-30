Manchester United, the reverse of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Sunday game”

The Portuguese wants to leave, the English club is resisting. And on social networks he announces: “I’m playing the friendly against Rayo”

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains a puzzle. The Portuguese striker reiterated to the Manchester United of wanting to leave the club to play the Champions League, a concept also expressed to ten Hag who also considers it fundamental for a rapid rebirth of the Red Devils. The problem, for CR7, is that the available options are starting to run out: no of Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain while the reaction of Atletico Madrid fans seems to close the Colchoneros option.

Furthermore, United reiterated to Jorge Mendes that it has no intention of proceeding with the consensual termination of the contract expiring in 2023 or of considering a sale. Perhaps this is why Ronaldo wanted to soften his position by announcing on Instagram: “On Sunday the king plays“. Sunday, that is tomorrow, there will be a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano for which, however, he had not been included in the squad list.

CR7 has one last chance left, the one that leads to a romantic return to Sporting Lisbon, where he started his career. The Portuguese actually play the Champions League but would have difficulty bearing the costs of someone like Ronaldo, who has a month to define his exit strategy.