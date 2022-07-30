Linda McMahon publicly reacts to Vince McMahon’s retirement



Vince McMahon’s retirement from his positions as president and chief creative officer of WWE caught the entire professional wrestling industry by surprise. The former president of WWE has been involved in recent weeks in a scandal of sexual abuse and bribery of victims for their silence. Many personalities within the world of wrestling reacted to what happened. Now it is the case of Vince McMahon’s ex-wife, Linda.

As the specialized news portal, PWInsider, has announced, Linda McMahon was asked during an appearance before the media for the America First Policy Institute On the departure of Vince McMahon from WWE and after initially stating that he was not going to comment on the matter, he stated the following:

“Did you know, he alone will decide how he will spend his free time. I think that’s a good thing.”



Linda, the wife of Vince McMahon, officially left WWE and her CEO position to pursue her political career in 2009. Vince announced his retirement last week following a series of allegations, relinquishing his role on the company’s Board of Directors, as Chairman, as Chief Creative Officer and as CEO. He remains the subject of an investigation by the WWE Board of Directors and, according to the Wall Street Journal, several possible federal and criminal investigations as well.

