Liberato could finally have a face and a name

Liberato has been the subject, in recent days, of a video “investigation” on TikTok which seems to have revealed his identity. The fault of the revelation would be of the SIAE, which inserted the name of Liberato in the credits of a passage by Gennaro Nocerinoas the author.

This news, however, had already been revealed in the book by the journalist-writer Gianni Valentino, I am not Freed. .

Future romancefrom 2019, is a piece by Nocerino with Bawrut And Fiorius. This, together with other evidence, such as the movements and similar voices of the two artists, would seem to confirm the identity of Liberato. Gennaro Nocerino is a Neapolitan artist residing in Spain. He is known in the electronic music environment for his work as Herr Styleror Hot Spell.

The TikTok video arrived just hours after a special concert by Liberato. The hooded rapper has indeed performed at Procida, on a floating stage, together with a string trio and DJs. With him, also a crew that filmed the whole event and made a film of it, uploaded to Youtube.

Over the years there have been many theories about Liberato’s identity. The most mischievous might think that this revelation of the artist’s identity, however not yet confirmed by either Liberato or his team, could have been organized precisely on the occasion of the release of this live.



