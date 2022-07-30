Leonardo di Caprio and Naomi Campbell

Jennifer Lopez, international music star, is in Capri. She was photographed traveling around the island between luxury dinners and strolls. An all-Italian holiday? The star is in Italy for a highly anticipated private concert to be held tonight, July 30, at the Certosa di San Giacomo for charity, promoted by Unicef.

Charity evening

The evening is dedicated to refugees and will see several live streaming links directly from the war sites. The goal is to raise funds for Unicef ​​projects in favor of children in need of help.

The guests

The concert includes a gala dinner and among the special guests are expected Oscar-winning actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx, director Spike Lee. And again, Vanessa Hudgens, Jared Leto and supermodel Naomi Campbell. Among the Italians, however, the singer Sangiovanni and the actress Matilde Gioli are expected.

The parade

At 20 the parade on the red carpet in the same location as the show, which will start around 21 and a duration of approx 40 minutes. There popstar he will perform alongside his dancers, which he always carries around the world, as if it were a real stage of his own tour.