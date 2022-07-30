Latifi surprises and leads a wet FP3 in Hungary

After two free practice sessions on Friday with a lot of activity on the track and dry conditions, rain made an appearance as expected for the last free practice session in Hungary. The teams took advantage of these conditions in the face of a more than possible classification in the wet.

FULL RESULTS

Extreme rain on the Hungaroring

The first minutes of the session were marked by little action on the track and a lot of water. The drivers were in no hurry to get out on the track and waited in the garage for several minutes, until finally the Ferraris were the first to go out on the track with the extreme rain tires.

The pilots were starting with the extreme rain tires with the exception of Fernando Alonso, who was the only ‘brave’ to test the intermediates. The #14 set a time of 1’45”815, thus placing himself in third position just behind the two Ferraris.

Despite Alonso’s times, which weren’t good enough to ask the others to switch to intermediate tyres, the teams reported that the intensity of the rain would continue for at least another half hour, and there was very little activity on the track .

the rain subsides

The rain subsided, to the point of stopping raining on the track, after half an hour of the session. After several minutes without activity on the track, Lewis Hamilton, who was the only driver along with the two Red Bulls who had not yet set a lap, chose to go out for the first time of the day at the Hungaroring.

In these second attempts there were other drivers, in addition to Alonso, who opted for the intermediate, among them were Esteban Ocon or Sergio Pérez among others.

Sebastian Vettel went off the track several times on the intermediate tire until finally, with nine minutes to go, he caused the first red flag of the weekend after going off track at Turn 10 and getting stuck in the guards.

Latifi leads the FP3 of the Hungarian GP

Nicholas Latifi managed to set the fastest lap of the day on his last attempt of the session with a time of 1’41”480. His teammate Alex Albon also set the third fastest time of the session.

Charles Leclerc was in second position, despite having led almost the entire session. Max Verstappen was fourth and Carlos Sainz was seventh.

