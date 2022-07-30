Jennifer Lopez with a white shirt and jeans is the (imitable) epitome of the basic-chic style

The basics of the summer city wardrobe? For Jennifer Lopez it’s the white shirt and jeans

How do you build a wardrobe from a chromatic point of view? The basic rule is to start with neutral colors. Before filling the walk-in closet with brightly colored garments, perhaps enriched with floral patterns, it is good policy to build the bases, starting with white and black. As a veteran of the style she is, Jennifer Lopez has made just this fundamental precept and, although she has a strong predilection for colorful garments (let’s not forget that her most famous outfit, the legendary Versace jungle dress, is a riot of green shades) , she knows that the basis of a successful summer wardrobe are black dresses, trendy jeans, white shirts and T-shirts. An awareness of which she has shown several times, the last only a few days ago.

JLo’s Parisian look

While she was in Paris on her honeymoon after her wedding with Ben Affleck, the actress and pop star gave us some precious ideas to build a perfect summer outfit to wear every day to go to the office. Paparazzi as she left the Hotel Crillon, Jennifer Lopez wore a white crewneck shirt with lacing on the shoulders, tucked into a pair of high-waisted, flared-leg jeans, an ensemble that she accessorized with a leather-colored Valentino belt with logoed buckle and a handbag handmade by Hermès, specifically the Kelly Picnic, characterized by the combination of leather (in this case, in the same shade as the belt) with woven straw. After all, we are in Paris, where basket bags are a must-have, to which Jane Birkin has contributed significantly, although she is only French by adoption.

The style detail: the white platforms

But to give the look a decidedly JLo twist were the shoes, a pair of white platform pumps whose dizzying height would discourage most mere mortals from wearing them, especially on overheated asphalt. But we are talking about Jennifer Lopez, a star accustomed to doing much more daring when it comes to interpreting a trend. So, here she is fearlessly challenging – at a considerable height from the ground – the Parisian sun and the lenses of the photographers, armed with her (almost) inevitable maxi-hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses of equally sizeable dimensions. The beauty look? Simple and elegant, with her hair gathered in a very tight bun.

Even as a tourist, Jennifer Lopez has shown that she has an edge. However, offering us, with its choice of basic garments, an outfit for everyone and that anyone can easily recreate.

