Jennifer Lopez, the Bronx supernova

Among the many definitions with which, over time, it has been identified, one above all represents it perfectly. And she gave it herself. “I ‘ma woman in love”, simply. Because there is no doubt that Jennifer Lopezmultifaceted artist and, second Forbes, the richest Latin American in the world of Hollywood, is more than anything a woman in love. Of her life, of her children, of those passions that brought her to the roof of the world but above all of a man, that Ben Affleck with whom she got married on the sly like any other girlfriend eager to fulfill her dream of love, on a night in Las Vegas that was missing, but only because she had finished her shift, the double of Elvis to officiate the ceremony. A trivial mishap that has not obscured the joy of the Bronx supernova, so called by its fellow citizens who have made it an absolute model of those who have made it, as can be seen from its social channels that have spread urbi et orbi the photos of the fateful yes (see MFF of 20 July).



It could only go differently for a woman who, in the course of over 30 years of career, has been able to tame the spotlight of showbiz by uniting public and private without ever being overwhelmed by fame but simply handling it for its own use and consumption. A question of cazzimma but above all of a self-awareness that derives from having earned, literally, the title of world superstar with the sweat of the brow. With all due respect to those who have never believed in her. That she, since childhood, thanks to the bulimic vision of “West side storyAnd the example of its protagonist of Latin ethnicity Rita Moreno, she had made up her mind that the lights of the show, sooner or later, would all be for her. Dancing, singing, acting. And loving. And her story hasn’t disproved it.

“Life is an art … and you are the artist … make it as beautiful as you want and create it exactly as you want it to be”, wrote Jennifer Lopez in her newsletter OnTheJLo the day after the wedding summarizing, perfectly the essence of his, of history. That would be the perfect plot for a successful blockbuster, that of the beautiful girl who was born and raised in the wrong neighborhood but who, with passion and sacrifice, manages to change her destiny and make her dreams come true. That corner of the world, for the record, was Castle Hill, a New York neighborhood with a high concentration of Puerto Ricans and Latin Americans and characterized by a rather high crime rate. Here they had moved from Puerto Rico David Lopez and his wife Guadalupe in search of fortune and here they brought into the world three little girls, including Jennifer in 1969, to whom they transmitted not only respect for their origins but also their passions, one above all the musical. Jennifer, who had taken dance and singing lessons from an early age, was soon prey to the sacred demon of the stage and, against the advice of her mother who would have preferred to continue her studies at the Baruch college of the city university of New York, enrolled in a dance school in Manhattan, maintaining occasional occupations. Tireless and stubborn, the girl did not miss an audition and her constancy was rewarded by her first engagements as a dancer for New kids on the block before and Janet Jackson then. But her rear was not for her as she made her television debut as one of the Fly girls dancing in the sketch TV series «In living colors“And earned other minor roles in American productions of the early 90s. However, her goal was the cinema that initially saw her chasing after secondary parts, often without even the mention of her name in the credits, such as”Money train»Of 1995 with Wesley Snipes And Woody Harrelson. Things changed after the visibility obtained with the film “Blood and wine»(1997) alongside Jack Nicholson which allowed Lopez to win the lead role in the biopic “Selena»(1997) which retraced the parable of the Chicano Selena Quintanilla Peréz gunned down by her manager when she was only 23 years old. Needless to say, the film was a success, which not only brought the singer posthumous popularity even outside of Latin American countries but which opened the doors of Hollywood to Jennifer Lopez, where she entered with her head held high, strong with a heavy nomination for the Golden globes.



The personal walk of fame of the artist, who in fact earned it years later, was however studded with ups and downs: not only of those who did not forgive her origins, and gossips were also highly placed, but also because she carefully avoided sitting on her laurels . After a handful of high voltage films (Anaconda, U-turn from Oliver Stone And Out of sight alongside George Clooney), Jennifer Lopez made her debut in the music scene with the album “On the 6“. Six gold and four platinum records were the business card with which she imposed her pop strongly influenced by the Latin matrix on billboards all over the world, but it was with the following “J.Lo»(2001) which was consecrated in the Olympus of the seven known as a sex symbol pop. A record rewarded by exorbitant sales, which took its name from the nickname assigned to it by fans, and which in fact she made of her, and which had been produced by the then boyfriend Puff Daddy, in a mix of dance, Latin pop and r & b which from that moment will be its trademark. Jennifer Lopez’s love affair with music was a constant over the years, dotted with albums that, in some way, told her private stories: from “This is me… then“(2002) which contained the legendary single”Jenny from the block“(In whose video the first chapter of his story with Ben Affleck was ironically dissected) to”Rebirth“(2005) with which the singer went back to the origins of her sounds up to”Como loves a mujer»(2007) entirely in Spanish and the following three albums which, however, did not equal the previous ones in terms of success.



But Jennifer Lopez hadn’t forgotten about cinema, especially as her popularity was skyrocketing after she introduced herself to the Grammy awards of 2000 with the epic jungle dress signed Versacea green chiffon dress with a tropical print with a plunging neckline and a vertiginous slit that “caused” the birth of Google images so high was the number of users who downloaded the photo from the event website (see MFF 30/9/2019). Not to mention the numbers made at the box office with a series of films that alternated comedies with high-voltage thrillers. «The cell- la cellula» (2000), «Sooner or later I get married» (2001) with Matthew McConaughey“Shall We Dance»(2004) with Richard Gere“That mother-in-law monster»(2005) alongside Jane Fonda And “Pleased to meet you, I’m a little pregnant“(2010). A film, the latter, which in fact brought to the screen that motherhood that a few years earlier had cheered the happiness of her and her husband Marc Anthonythe celebrated artist and longtime friend, with whom Lopez had given birth to the twins Emme Maribel And Maximilian David putting on standby that sentimental restlessness that had always characterized his private dimension.



In fact, net of professional successes, Jennifer Lopez had struck a series of failed relationships that had made the gossip headlines the joy, so much the artist did not hesitate to hide the objects of her heart-pounding. After a flash wedding with the model Ojani Noa and the long love affair with rapper Puff Daddy, she had married the dancer Chris Judd except to quickly replace him with the actor Ben Affleck with whom he gave life to a very glossy story. His reluctance to commit seriously led Jennifer to find comfort in the arms of her brotherly friend. Marc Anthony (2004) from which, however, he separated after about ten years. The breakup with her husband was followed by a complicated period for the artist who, putting aside the desire to have a perfect family, struggled to recognize himself even on a professional level in which, especially in the cinema, roles for women over forty were scarce. But Lopez, who had an iron discipline and did not like to lose heart, took the opportunity to reinvent herself by participating in American idola very popular TV program that had the merit, according to him, of showing it to people as it really was, without the filter of sequins.



And the wind also changed in the cinema which, after “I’ll start over with myself»(2018) alongside Vanessa Hudgens, and never was the title more apt, he gave her the part of Ramonastripper with a deeply feminist soul in “Hustlers-the girls of Wall Street“(2019), a compelling story of criminal empowerment whose interpretation brought her critical acclaim and a series of awards, which missed the long-awaited Oscar. But the best was yet to come. In the same year, 2019, Jennifer Lopez starred alongside Shakira of the most awaited event of the year, theSuper bowl halftime show Liv (see MFF 3/2/2020) which later became the “pretext” of the branded docufilm Netflix “Jennifer Lopez: halftime“(2022), to then return to the big screen, after the postponements caused by the pandemic, with the romantic comedy”Marry me – marry me»(2022) alongside Owen Wilson. And as in the best fairy tales, never was a film more prophetic.



Lopez, with her wonderful 50 years, was the perfect representative of that golden age in which everything could be rewritten from scratch, maybe even better. An example for all was her magnificent appearance at theInauguration day in Washington (2021) on the occasion of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States, in a branded white total look Chanel while he shouts to the whole world his “Let’s get loudLike a auspicious mantra (see MFF 22/1/2021). And shortly thereafter, in fact, fate would put that boy back in front of her, Ben Affleck, to whom she had reserved “a special place in his heart” and who, seventeen years after his farewell, was ready to do things on the serious. After weeks of indiscretion i Bennifer they were resumed to exchange an unequivocal kiss that sanctioned the return of the flame between the two (and the joy of the fans who had never stopped hoping for the reunion), crowned, a few weeks ago, by marriage and a very romantic honeymoon in Paris . Exactly what is expected of any woman in love. That she, for the love of her husband, she changed her surname to Affleck and is expected tonight in Capri as the guest of honor of the private concert of the international charity evening for theUnicef organized, as usual, by LuisaViaRoma to the Certosa di San Giacomo. (All rights reserved)