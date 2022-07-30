Jennifer Lopez, charity show in Capri without Ben – People

A staff of 50 people, including dancers and teams, three locations available and a 30-minute concert with four of his most famous hits and a tribute to the most famous female singers of the seventies. In a sparkling look by Roberto Cavalli. Tonight’s 3’0 July show takes shape in Capri, at the Certosa di San Giacomo, by Jennifer Lopez, who on Tuesday arrived on the island with her children but without the new husband Ben Affleck, flew to Los Angeles for work commitments ( apparently related to his return as Batman in the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).

Very busy in the preparations for the concert, little was seen between the alleys and the square (only a stop for a dinner), where instead last year she was photographed hand in hand with the then boyfriend Ben. A year after those first stolen shots, JLo returns to Capri to Mrs Affleck and does so as the protagonist of a private concert for the charity event organized by the luxury multi-brand e-tailer LuisaViaRoma with Unicef. The artist will dress Roberto Cavalli (designed by Fausto Puglisi) with two different looks that he will alternate on stage: one for sure will be super sparkling, with embroidery and sequins. The star, singer and producer is expected at 10 pm at the Certosa di San Giacomo, to prepare and define the last details of her show on the island where, at the disposal of JLo and his staff, there are a villa for rent, a yacht and a base at the Tiberio Palace hotel.

His performance should be around 23.30 / 24, or immediately after dinner – cost of the tables (from 12) from 75,000 to 250,000 euros, and the charity auction which will be attended by 950 guests including his brother-in-law Casey Affleck, Jamie Foxx, Spike Lee, Jared Leto and Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mom. And Leonardo DiCaprio is also expected, who has also been on the island for a few days. For them a 30-minute performance of music and spectacular choreography: Mrs Affleck will sing 4 of her hits (If you had my love, Waiting for tonight, Dance again and Get on the floor) and to follow a medley that will be a real tribute to artists such as Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Chaka Khan and Gloria Gaynor. As for the auction, there could be two unscheduled lots: one of the dresses that JLo will wear for his show and a journey into space with Elon Musk’s latest interstellar project could also go to auction. An idea, the latter, advanced today by Musk’s mother, who arrived by surprise in Capri.

The goal of the event is to raise funds to help children, so the lots are more than special and even in past years they have been added at the last minute by generous donors. So far, 12 million euros have been raised in the past 5 editions. This year there will certainly be a Mercedes Benz that belonged to Richard Burton, a motorcycle used in the movie Easy Rider, NFT works, an aerobatic flight experience from Top Gun, a villa vacation in Puerto Rico. (HANDLE).