Jennifer Lopez and the others at the Gala for Unicef. And Capri dreams with the stars- Corriere.it

from Michela Proietti

From Jared Leto to Di Caprio, at the charity evening in support of children placed in the front row sold for 25 thousand euros



CAPRI



A crazy Capri, as in the days of Jacchel, the nickname with which it was called Jacqueline Kennedy when he landed on the island in the 60s. But this time it was to send taxis, locals and Capri tourists into a tailspin Jennifer

Lopezwhich perhaps for the last time appeared on the bill with her maiden name, because

after the wedding with Ben Affleck she decided to take her husband’s

(infuriating feminists). she was the guest of honor of what was readily defined the summer event, LuisaviaRoma For Unicef, sixth edition of the charity in support of children that last night gathered benefactors from all over the world in the Certosa di San Giacomo di Capri. A symbolic place of the Italian dream, to show the good side of fashion: not just making a profit, but doing good, explained the president and founder of LuisaviaRoma Andrea Panconesi.

To grab one last and impossible place at the table, staggering figures were offered, well above the already stellar prices: 25 thousand euros to sit in the front row, 8 thousand for the rear. But it had been a few days ago everything

out of stock: so the lucky ones admitted mixed with world stars, like Leonardo Dicaprio (guest of friend’s mega yacht Ernesto

Bertarelli), Maye

Musk – mom of Elon – Vanessa Hudgens, Jared

Leto, Casey Affleck – JLo’s brother-in-law -, Khaby

Blades, Natasha

Poly, Ed Westwick, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine

Tookes, Leonie

Hanne, Karolina

Kurkova, Izabel

Goulart, Ansel

Elgort, Neelam

Gill, Edward

Enninfulin addition to our own Lorenzo Viotti, Mattia

Stanga, Saint John, Matilde Gioli, Matteo Renzi, Remo Ruffini, Diego Della Valle and the former couple Flavio Briatore and Elisabetta Gregoraci this time in an extended-family version, together with Leni

Klum (sons of Heidi and Flavio).

Over 950 guests at the plac dinner cooked by the Aurora restaurant based on parmigiana, pasta with zucchini and sea bass, and put to the test in their generosity during the auction beaten by Simon de Pury. At the auction not only precious and works of art, but also experiences, as he explained Thomas

Chiabraevent fundraising of Unicef ​​Italia. Among these, that offered by Maye Musk, who donated a trip to SpaceX, the space tourism experiment set up by his son Elon. But also jewels, watches And memorabilia

vintage – like the 1973 Mercedes Benz 250 C that belonged to Richard

Burton – and the artwork by Andres

Valenciaan artist of only 10 years on which art dealers are betting.

The highlight of the evening was the Jennifer Lopez concertwho took the stage with 30 dancersreturning to perform live after the Super Bowl and the Dodgers stadiumwhere was born

liaison with Fausto Puglisicreative director of Roberto

Horses who created the evening dresses for her. A pair of tiger print trousers covered with feathers from the knee ingi, a maxi cape made with 150 meters of fabric and a final nude look. Jennifer sexy as fire, explained the stylist who has curated with stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haen all the smallest details of the new lady Affleck. That perhaps in response to the feminist controversy related to the change of surname she gave a

medley of iconic women, from Gloria Gaynor to Whitney Houston.

I found her very happy, at the peak of her energy, Puglisi commented. Not only do I work for: for her too evenings in pizzeria, mandolin, boat trips, shopping and relaxation together with her friend Cecile Leroy, daughter of Philippe and film producer, with whom she is shooting a docu-film about her life. It is said that the diva is about to leave the luxurious suite at the Tiberius

Palace and will spend the last days at the home of a generous Italian friend, who has made his Capri home available for her, her children and her brother-in-law.