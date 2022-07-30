Jennifer Lopez, all the secrets of her flawless physique

Jennifer Lopez has finally revealed its secrets to keep fit. We all recognize that Lopez is a conservative of one timeless beauty and anyone at least once in their life will have asked themselves: “But how can it be like this?”. Jennifer Lopez embodies a model of female empowerment not only in terms of work and personal success, but also in self-care. Recently on her Instagram the American singer posted a video where she presented her new skin care line JLO BODY. Freshly married Lopez posed nakedin all its beauty from fifty-three years of age, ultra cared for and careful to best preserve the skin, curves and tone.

READ ALSO> Jennifer Lopez launches a new body product and does it… naked!

Under the post, fans went wild asking the pop star how she keeps herself so fit. Lopez, who knows exactly how to preserve her psychophysical balance and which small gestures of well-being to become allies, wanted to entrust her beauty bible to her newsletter On the JLo. With this communication, the new Miss Afleck personally answered the questions that the fans asked her by adding details and “private” photos of her daily life. Jennifer also revealed what her usual workout is, what she eats after training and her diet in general.

READ ALSO> Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the romantic honeymoon in Paris

“When I’m trying to lose a few pounds, my training is all about doing weightlifting for three or four days a week combined with cardio activity. Typically, I start with 30 minutes of cardio and then continue with the weights for another 30 to 40 minutes. Some days I do the legs, then the back and shoulders and finally the upper body. (…) Being able to make our body stronger through weight lifting is really something that makes me feel more endurance and power. A feature that, together with stretching, agility and the ability to move, are the most important things for well-being, ”confessed JLo.

READ ALSO> Jennifer Lopez changes her name after her marriage to Ben Affleck: criticism rains from fans

Jennifer Lopez physical secrets: it’s all a matter of perseverance and determination… but the cheats are always granted

As for the diet followed by the American singer, she did not spend many words to tell it. She preferred to share a photo of a family dinner to show the fans exactly what she eats. The dishes we see are mainly cooked vegetables And raw vegetables. More specifically, the cards and the mixed salad. All accompanied by proteins, represented specifically by meatballs. To joke a little, Jennifer adds: “Here is a photo of a typical dinner, about what I eat. Bread and fries are for children… But sometimes I steal some too! ”.