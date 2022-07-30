ISEM applies mental health and addiction screening to doctors, interns and medical students – El Sol de Toluca

With the aim of caring for the mental health of medical students, interns and resident doctors, the Ministry of Health of the State of Mexico applies mental health and addiction screening to this sector, reported the state health secretary, Francisco Fernández Clamont.

“We analyze them to see how they fit in with their mental health status and if some require any attention during our stays in our units, we refer them to psychology or psychiatry because we are interested in the mental health and organic health of our students, interns and residents,” the official assured.

On average, between 5 and 8% of students, residents and interns have required some type of mental health care for various reasons.

“As a product of the pandemic, of their childhood, of their life history, they may have depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, some have had suicidal ideation,” he declared.

Fernadez Clamont announced that in the entity so far there has been no case of violence against resident doctors, interns or medical students, and assured that the Institute of Health of the State of Mexico has paid special attention in the period of social service.

The doctor by profession recalled that the internship periods were long in previous years, however, they are now friendlier.

In the State of Mexico there are eleven locations for medical residences and there are almost a thousand residents.

“We are a model at the national level due to our regulation that is about to come out in terms of medical residences, even so the Human Rights Commission of the State of Mexico, the National Association of Residents, told us, we are going to be a national model of advanced in all the statutes, in the regulatory norms on the subject of medical residencies”, added the state health secretary.

He added that said regulation will give certainty to medical residents in terms of training, academic matters, preservation of their rights and others.