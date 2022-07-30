Is Shakira in danger of going to prison? Here’s what happened

Hard time for the singer Shakira, 45, originally from Baranquilla, Colombia. After separation from her husband and footballer Gerard Piqué, due to some betrayal of him, Shakira is now facing a new battle. The Barcelona prosecutor’s office has indeed asked well eight years in prison for the star. The reason? Tax evasion. Already in 2019, the 45-year-old had appeared in court to defend herself against this accusation. She now rejects any agreement and she says she is ready to go to trial.

According to the Barcelona prosecutor, Shakira would have stolen ben 14.5 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014. Dizzying figures that risk putting the singer in handcuffs. The latter, however, has pleaded innocent denouncing a total violation of your rights And abusive methods by the prosecution. Despite this, he claimed to stow away a lot trust in the justice systemwhich, in his opinion, will surely agree with you.

The accusations against the pop star reveal that the latter has not declared its income to the Spanish tax authorities over the years 2012, 2013 And 2014, period in which he lived in Spain. Shakira also allegedly kept her tax residence in the Bahamas until 2015. lei La lei 45, she claims to have changed residence, from the Bahamas to Spain, exactly in 2015 to follow her Piqué, partner and father of her two children. The prosecution, however, argues that, having lived in Barcelona from 2012 to 2014, she Shakira should have to pay taxes.

Shakira prison: the words of the lawyers

The singer’s lawyers clarified in a note: “Shakira always has fulfilled his tax duties in all those countries where he worked, even in the period between 2011 and 2014. He followed the precise opinions and recommendations of his consultants, top-level professionals from one of the largest companies in the world ”. Despite this, the judge said there are enough elements to take the star to court. How will it end?