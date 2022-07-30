Info, Timetables, Schedule, Tickets, How to get there

Justin Bieber arrives in Italy for a single date Sunday 31 July at the Historical Walls of Lucca for the Lucca Summer Festival. The Canadian singer-songwriter will present the songs of “Justice”the sixth album of his career released in 2021, only to return in 2023 in Bologna.

Here are all the useful info for the Lucca concert!

Timetable Justin Bieber Lucca

14:00 Doors open

7:30 pm Mara Sattei concert begins

20:20 Rkomi concert begins

21:30 Justin Bieber concert begins

Justin Bieber Lucca Tickets

Tickets for the concert are on sale at ticketone.it at the price of 89.70 € for the Pit and 74.75 € for the Standing place. The LSF Experience Vip Packages are still available at the price of 350 € including: place in the sky box, buffet dinner and open bar, aftershow, dedicated staff and toilets, possibility of parking nearby.

Lucca Summer Festival Map

Useful Info

There are security checks. Please do not introduce bulky, heavy, blunt or dangerous objects. Small bags and backpacks will be allowed to enter.

Within the concert area there will be various refreshment points.

Parking and Motorway Exits

The recommended motorway exit is Capannori.

Recommended parking spaces:

– Viale Giusti

– Railway station

– Fruit and Vegetable Market

It is strongly recommended to book your parking space in the car parks on the site: eventi.parcheggilucca.it/

Entrances

From Viale Regina Margherita (outside Porta San Pietro) to the PIT AREA sector

From Viale Cavour (the parallel to Viale Regina Margherita, outside Porta San Pietro) for the STANDING AREAS, TRIBUNE and Disabled Platform

La Scaletta by Justin Bieber in Lucca

Somebody Hold On Deserve You Holy Where Are Ü Now What Do You Mean? Yummy Hold Tight Love Yourself Off My Face Confident All That Matters Honest Sorry Love You Different As I Am Ghost Lonely 2 Much Intentions Boyfriend Baby Peaches Anyone