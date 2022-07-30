Info, Timetables, Schedule, Tickets, How to get there
Justin Bieber arrives in Italy for a single date Sunday 31 July at the Historical Walls of Lucca for the Lucca Summer Festival. The Canadian singer-songwriter will present the songs of “Justice”the sixth album of his career released in 2021, only to return in 2023 in Bologna.
Here are all the useful info for the Lucca concert!
Timetable Justin Bieber Lucca
14:00 Doors open
7:30 pm Mara Sattei concert begins
20:20 Rkomi concert begins
21:30 Justin Bieber concert begins
Justin Bieber Lucca Tickets
Tickets for the concert are on sale at ticketone.it at the price of 89.70 € for the Pit and 74.75 € for the Standing place. The LSF Experience Vip Packages are still available at the price of 350 € including: place in the sky box, buffet dinner and open bar, aftershow, dedicated staff and toilets, possibility of parking nearby.
Lucca Summer Festival Map
Useful Info
There are security checks. Please do not introduce bulky, heavy, blunt or dangerous objects. Small bags and backpacks will be allowed to enter.
Within the concert area there will be various refreshment points.
Parking and Motorway Exits
The recommended motorway exit is Capannori.
Recommended parking spaces:
– Viale Giusti
– Railway station
– Fruit and Vegetable Market
It is strongly recommended to book your parking space in the car parks on the site: eventi.parcheggilucca.it/
Entrances
From Viale Regina Margherita (outside Porta San Pietro) to the PIT AREA sector
From Viale Cavour (the parallel to Viale Regina Margherita, outside Porta San Pietro) for the STANDING AREAS, TRIBUNE and Disabled Platform
La Scaletta by Justin Bieber in Lucca
- Somebody
- Hold On
- Deserve You
- Holy
- Where Are Ü Now
- What Do You Mean?
- Yummy
- Hold Tight
- Love Yourself
- Off My Face
- Confident
- All That Matters
- Honest
- Sorry
- Love You Different
- As I Am
- Ghost
- Lonely
- 2 Much
- Intentions
- Boyfriend
- Baby
- Peaches
- Anyone