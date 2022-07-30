Increase to 21 confirmed cases of monkeypox, reports the Department of Health

Dr. Melissa Marzán, Principal Epidemiological Officer, urged citizens to reinforce the prevention measures used with COVID-19.

The Department of Health urges vaccination of eligible persons. Photo: Shutterstock.

This Friday the Department of Health confirmed new eight additional confirmed cases this week for monkeypox, as indicated by the agency through a statement.

As stated in the statement, all the cases are men and correspond to the following age groups: 20 to 29 years old (4 cases), 30 to 39 years old (1 case), 40 to 49 years old (2 cases) and 50 to 59 years old (1 case). Four of the eight confirmed cases have travel history. These cases add to the 13 cases reported since the start of surveillance at the beginning of the month for a total of 21 confirmed cases.

“The risk of contagion for monkeypox virus from the current outbreak is low to the general community. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the World Health Organization have identified populations in risk These are people who have multiple sexual partners or who know people through dating apps and who have had skin-to-skin contact. We call on these populations, in particular, to attend a Vaccination Center and thus administer the monkeypox vaccine,” said Carlos Mellado López, Secretary of Health.

Department of Health Response

In the same press releasethe Department of Health indicated that 23 vaccination centers were established around the Island. These include the CLETS Clinics (Latin American Center for Communicable Diseases) and CPTET (Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Communicable Diseases), some 330 Centers and specialized offices of health in some hospitals.

“In this phase, we encourage people who meet one of these two criteria: (1) be a close contact with a person with a confirmed or suspected test result for monkeypox; or (2) a person who in the past 21 days have had multiple sexual partners or have known people through a mobile application and have had skin-to-skin contactto visit the social networks of the Department of Health and locate the vaccination center closest to their residence” emphasized Dr. Iris Cardona, Chief Medical Officer.

For her part, Dr. Melissa Marzán, Principal Epidemiological Officer, urged the public to reinforce the prevention measures used with COVID-19. “Both public health emergencies, COVID-19 and monkeypox, require the use of universal prevention measures: frequent hand washing, use of a mask covering the nose, mouth and chin and physical distancing. We are all susceptible, the Orthopox virus can give it to anyone, so it is always advisable to maintain universal prevention precautions. Particularly, as a recommendation to the international outbreak associated with the Orthopox virus, reduce close skin-to-skin contact with other people and if you are a candidate for vaccination, call the participating clinics to coordinate eligibility and appointment “.

Finally, the Secretary of Health made a call to the public that, if you experience symptoms similar to influenza, followed by a rash or new lesion that has no explanation, if you have shared with someone who has suspected or confirmed monkeypox or have traveled to an area with cases of monkeypox, you should isolate yourself and contact your health care provider immediately.

Vaccination centers that received or will receive the Jynneos vaccine, coming soon.

· CLETS, Medical Center, San Juan

· CLETS, Río Piedras

HURRA Vaccination Clinic, Bayamón

Atlantic Medical Center, Barceloneta

· Primary Health Services Center, Patillas

Med Center, Ponce

Migrant Health Center, Mayagüez

Neomed Center, Juncos

Family Clinic, Luquillo

Northwest Associated Doctors, Moca

Costa Salud Community Health Centers, Rincon

Hostos Medical Services, Mayagüez

Comprehensive Health Center, Toa Alta

· PryMed Medical Care, Ciales

Ararat Center, San Juan

Ararat Center, Ponce

Former District Hospital Doctor Cayetano Call y Toste, Arecibo

CPTET, Bayamón

· Mennonite Hospital, Caguas

Hospital University of Puerto Rico Doctor Federico Trilla, Carolina

Hospital HIMA San Pablo, Fajardo

Hospital Doctor Ramón Emeterio Betances, Mayagüez

Hospital Dr. José Gándara, Ponce

In this sense, the officials urged to communicate with the Department of Health in case they require additional information for vaccination.