I’m free to be Paola And I love whoever I want – Chronicle

Viviana

Ponchia

At twenty she was in love with a woman without feeling like a lesbian. She at 23 she is in love with a man without feeling in contradiction. Here are three statements by Paola Egonu, record-breaking volleyball player, useful to shut the mouth of those who ask themselves too many questions. “What should be of interest is whether I play volleyball well, not who I sleep with.” “I like people, I don’t care about gender.” And my favorite: “Basically, that’s my business.” They are made of her.

Yet we are here to write about his story with colleague Michal Filip from a perspective that puts us on an equal footing with Prince Philip of Edinburgh, the last to be given the chance to stumble upon gender issues. Receiving a bouquet of flowers from a lady in Kenya, Queen Elizabeth’s husband asked with the candor of a professional gaffer: “Excuse me, but are you a man or a woman?”. We more or less the same, given the amazement for this beautiful and new relationship confirmed by the photos on Instagram: but which side are you on, you decide yes or no? It doesn’t work like that, she said it and keeps repeating it every time her heart returns to the rhythm that is not expected. And before, many have clarified it, too bad that there is still someone who does not want to listen.

George Michael was revered by women, hated by gays, persecuted by the press. He defined his sexuality based on the people he loved. And his life was ruined by gossip, other than facts of him. An old girl like Gianna Nannini, steadfast on her self-esteem, on the other hand she has never made a problem of it: “Let’s say that I don’t have a precise preference. When you find the right person it doesn’t matter if it’s a man or a woman. I don’t like to call myself bisexual. , I seem to exclude a lot of people. “

In the United States, gender fluid has changed from fashion to religion. A YouGov survey reveals that even in Italy 43% of the 1,600 young people interviewed, all between 18 and 24 years old, identify with liquid sexuality. Australian TV host Ruby Rose decides as soon as she opens her eyes: “It’s like every day I wake up in some kind of gender neutral, I never know who I’ll be first.” Jaden, the son of actor Will Smith, in 2016 was chosen as a testimonial for the women’s line of Louis Vuitton without feeling like a man or a woman. So Miley Cyrus: “I don’t feel anything. I feel like doing anything in bed with anyone of any sex, as long as they are consenting acts.” And the question ends here.