How to find the coolest player on the island in Fortnite

Maria Pastoriza . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

If you are wondering who is the coolest player on the island in Fortnite, here we have all the answers you need to complete this weekly challenge.

Every week in Fortnite, a new set of quests go live to give players a new challenge, as well as a chance to earn more XP and unlock all those epic Battle Pass skins, like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

While some of these weekly quests are self-explanatory, others can be a bit confusing, like the challenge to find the best player on the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Is the ‘coolest player’ in Fortnite an NPC? Or is it one of the players you’re fighting? We have the answer to this question below.

Who is the coolest player on the island in Fortnite?

While this quest might seem a bit confusing at first, the coolest player on the island is you! This means that all you need to do is find a mirror and look at yourself in it to complete this challenge.

Look at you, how cool you are

There are mirrors in various areas of the map, in places with houses that include a bathroom. Residential areas should be your destination to complete this challenge, so we recommend going to Caserío Cholesterol or Cruce Cremoso.

Once you have found a bathroom, focus the camera on the mirror. There’s the coolest player on the entire island of Fortnite!