How polluting are celebrity private jets?

Some recent controversy on social networks and the publication of an investigation in this regard have provoked widespread criticism in recent days against famous people who excessively use their private jets, considered in many ways a symbol of greenhouse gas emissions – the cause of climate change – which could more easily be avoided.

In fact, celebrities and very wealthy people in general use jets for very short flights of about twenty minutes, although the same car trips would produce a fraction of the emissions. A single trip obviously causes a limited amount of emissions, but also due to the habitual use of these aircraft, the emissions for which the owner is personally responsible are much higher than those of the average person, even considering only the inhabitants of the richest countries. , those that contribute most to climate change.

The controversy began after on July 15 the entrepreneur and influencer Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s half-sister, had posted on her Instagram account a photograph in which she and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, were kissing between two parked jets, with the caption: “Shall we take mine or yours?”. According to Celebrity Jets, an automatic Twitter account that records the duration of flights taken by private jets of famous people using data from a company that tracks radar signals, Jenner’s would have made a trip of just 17 minutes on July 12, from Los Angeles Van Nuys Airport to the nearby city of Camarillo; in June the jet would have flown for an even shorter time: 9 minutes. Jenner was then accused of “despising the planet” and of being a “climate criminal”.

Kylie Jenner’s Jet Landed in Van Nuys, California, US. Apx. flt. time 17 Mins. pic.twitter.com/UaigKYnNou – Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

After Jenner, other people have also been criticized for the same reason. In the last month alone, according to tweets from Celebrity Jets, Canadian rapper Drake’s jet flew for 18 minutes between Hamilton and Toronto, Ontario; that of actor Mark Wahlberg for 23 minutes between Dublin and another location in Ireland. Drake tried to defend himself from criticism with a comment under an Instagram post in which he said that many of the short trips reported for his jet are trips to locations where they are kept parked. “There is no one on board”, he summarized, demonstrating a bit of confusion: the presence or absence of people on board, in fact, does not change the quantity of emissions produced. On the contrary, he was answered. those caused just to get a plane to arrive at a facility where it is more convenient to park it – a common practice for those who own a private jet – could be considered even more superfluous.

There are different estimates on what share of greenhouse gas emissions goes to aviation, as well as to all other sectors into which human activities are divided, but it should be roughly between 2 and 3 percent of the total. And according to a study published in 2020 in the scientific journal Global Environmental Change, private flights accounted for 4 percent of all emissions caused by air traffic in 2018. Since then, however, also due to the pandemic, the use of private jets has increased. So many sources of emissions contribute to climate change that it can be difficult to assess the weight of those from private jets.

However, if we consider the per capita emissions, it is clear that the owners of these means of transport have a much greater role than other people. A study by Transport & Environment (T&E), a federation of European NGOs that deals with sustainable mobility, says that in an hour a jet can produce 2 tons of carbon dioxide: for comparison, in a whole year an average person who lives in the European Union – and which therefore individually contributes much more to climate change than those who live in Asia or Africa – are responsible for the emission of 8 tons of “CO 2 equivalent ”, a unit of measurement used to account for the fact that not all greenhouse gases contribute equally to global warming.

After the controversy on social media, the marketing company Yard, which specializes in the sustainability of economic activities, has created a sort of ranking of the famous people who have polluted the most with their jets this year. The ranking estimates, starting from Celebrity Jets data, which are the celebrities whose planes have flown the most from January 1st to July 19th. The respective greenhouse gas emissions were calculated using a UK Department of Transport estimate of the carbon dioxide emissions produced by a jet traveling at 850 kilometers per hour for one hour, and multiplying by a factor to allow for the emission of other gases. The overall result is that the famous people considered in the analysis have produced, on average, more than 3,000 tons of emissions from their jets since the beginning of the year.

According to this ranking – approximate, we must remember, also because Celebrity Jets does not track all the private jets in the world – the famous person who has polluted the most with their jet since the beginning of 2022 is the American singer Taylor Swift, followed by the former boxer Floyd Mayweather and rapper Jay-Z. In sixth place is Steven Spielberg, in seventh Kim Kardashian. Travis Scott is 10th, while Kylie Jenner 19th.

A Swift spokesperson told Rolling Stone that the singer’s jet “is regularly loaned to other people” and that “to attribute most or all of those flights to her is completely incorrect.”