how much does it cost to spend a night in a suite in your hotel

J.Lo and Ben Affleck are on their honeymoon in Capri, for their Italian stay they have chosen the Tiberio Palace, one of the most luxurious hotels on the island of Campania. Here is what services it offers and how much it costs to spend a night in the panoramic suite.

The honeymoon of Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck: after having pronounced the fateful yes in Las Vegas complete with coordinated white looks, the two left for Paris, where they were paparazzi in love in a casual version. Now they have flown to Italy, to be precise to Capri, and it is here that the pop star will become the protagonist of a private concert organized by LuisaViaRoma in favor of Unicef ​​(scheduled for Saturday 30 July at the Certosa di San Giacomo). While waiting for the event to go on stage, the couple is spending the days between the crystal clear sea and pizza dinners. Where are they staying? In one of the most luxurious hotels on the island, the Tiberio Palace: here is everything you need to know about the dream location chosen by the Bennifers for their honeymoon.

II Capri Tiberio Palace

The luxury hotel with vintage artwork and furnishings

It is called Tiberio Palace and it is the luxury hotel chosen by J.Lo and Ben Affleck for their Capri vacation. The two reached the island by sea from Naples aboard their private yacht, currently moored in Marina Grande, and are now enjoying relaxation in the iconic dream location.

The Tiberio Palace in Capri

The stylish hotel was renovated in April 2022 and inside everything is inspired by the Dolce Vita and the Hollywood 50s. Contemporary works of art hanging on the walls, design furniture, spectacular sculptures, vintage objects and majolica effect tiles: the Capri Tiberio Palace is a 5-star boutique hotel with great attention to detail, in which styles and eras are mixed in a fresh way and contemporary.

The interior of the hotel

From the panoramic swimming pool to the 1950s-style bar

What services does the Caprese hotel offer? Beyond the terraces and sea view rooms, you can organize an aperitif at the Jacky Bar, a sort of Cotton Club inspired by 1950s Cuba.

The Jacky Bar

You can then continue the evening at the Tiberio Terrace restaurant, where chef Nello Siano offers typical cuisine based on simple and tasty dishes but made with very few ingredients. Then there are the Spa, a gym and a panoramic swimming pool decorated entirely with iconic majolica tiles. Guests are also given the opportunity to organize tours of the island on a Vespa, to visit the historic villas or, again, to admire Capri from above with a helicopter ride.

The Terrazza Tiberio restaurant

How much do the rooms at the Capri Tiberio Palace cost?

The Tiberio Palace has 54 rooms, all decorated with vintage, ethnic and design furnishings, with a splendid view of the crystal clear Capri sea. The real gem, however, is the Bellevue Suite, a star room designed by Giampiero Panepinto with terrace, spa, gym and private pool.

The One Bedroom suite

How much does it cost to spend a night in this location? For a weekend in high season, prices start at 1,650 euros per night for the Superior Room City View for two people.

The private swimming pool of the Bellevue Suite

If you want a panoramic room you can choose between the Deluxe Sea View at 2.495 and the One Bedroom Suit Sea View at 4.125. The most expensive could only be the Bellevue Suit (where J.Lo is probably spending his honeymoon), where a night for two people costs 6,995 euros.