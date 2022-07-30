When a person is looking for a job, one of the main questions they ask themselves is How much does an employee of that company earn? Well, this time we will reveal the salary of a worker of the Mexican company Coppel.

This company, born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, has become one of the most important nationwide, as it has gone from selling clothing and footwear, furniture, appliances and telephones to becoming a bank branch.

The different areas you have Coppel in each of its branches and the continuous opening of new stores allows them to frequently open vacanciesso surely it has a chance for you.

However, as we mentioned at the beginning, it is always important to know the salary and the different benefits that companies offer before applying for their vacancies.

How much does a Coppel employee earn?

According to the digital job board, Indeed, the average salary that is offered in Coppel It is 6 thousand 357 pesos per month.

As in each company, the salary will depend on the position that the person occupies, so it may be lower or even higher than previously indicated.

Store manager: 17 thousand 711 pesos per month.

Seller: 6 thousand 357 pesos per month.

Promoter: 6 thousand 641 pesos per month.

Floor seller: 6 thousand 494 pesos per month.

Store manager: 19 thousand 980 pesos per month.

Warehouseman: 7 thousand 244 pesos per month.

Warehouse assistant: 6 thousand 437 pesos per month.

Inventory auditor: 5 thousand 99 pesos per month.

Winemaker: 4 thousand 99 pesos per month.

Collection supervisor: 6 thousand 677 pesos per month.

Cashier: 7 thousand 673 pesos per month.

Collection manager: 16,524 pesos per month.

Home collection executive: 7 thousand 975 pesos per month.

Afore advisor: 5 thousand 324 pesos per month.

According to what was reported by company workers, in addition to their salary, they offer benefits that are higher than those required by law, discounts in different establishments, and even support for them to continue studying.

How to work at Coppel?

Those interested in entering work at Coppel they can go to the page checkout.coppel.com, where they will have two options: register their request or apply directly to a vacancy.

In the case of application registration you must fill in all your personal data, place of residence, education, work experience and areas of interest.

After that, you will be contacted by the company when they have a vacancy available and your profile suits it.

While in the “search vacancies” section you can search for an offer according to the position, area or place of residence.

In this section and after selecting the vacancy available in Coppel of your interest you must upload a photograph, your personal data, your resume, social networks, enter your personal expectations, and then click on ‘send application’.