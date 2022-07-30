Here’s another pill from a Motorola RAZR 2022 that’s aiming high

Motorola already anticipates its folding RAZR 2022, which will be presented in August to become the best flexible _clamshell_ on the market.

This summer has started with enthusiasm Motorolawhich has already taught us the long-awaited Frontier in the form of the Moto X30 Pro and has also updated its best-selling range with a promising Moto G32 that features a price/performance ratio almost matchless.

In any case, today we have come here to tell you about Motorola’s star smartphone for this 2022and it is that the North American firm now with Chinese roots wants to present us with the best folding type clam shell of the industry, and is on the right track with a Motorola RAZR 2022 that according to what has been seen has good credentials to do the sorpasso to the Galaxy Z Flip4.

In fact, we had already seen him filtered on video, and we even knew that Motorola was going to surprise us with a much more attractive price, although the best is in a hardware that will bet, this time yes, for the highest performance of the current mobile market, something that the RAZR 2022 needed if it wanted to compete with the Samsung options.

Furthermore, we now know that Motorola plans to present it in just a few days, on August 2so obviously all the media machinery has been set in motion to anticipate, even more, everything that it will offer us Motorola’s most iconic phone again reinvented.

The price of the Motorola RAZR 3 is going to give us a good cheer

The companions of GSMArena were the first to echo the image teaser that Motorola published on Weibo to announce the presentation of the RAZR 2022, and from that image we can extract that indeed leaked RAZR design was realwith its two cameras and one Larger external display with more functionality to give it meaning.

This informative preview gives us a glimpse camera viewer options, new widgets, a media player much more capable and more novelties, further suggesting that this screen will be at the level of the main we assume in technology, refresh rate and experience.

In addition, Motorola has posted on Chinese social media another video teaser to warm up the environmentvideo that has already been uploaded to YouTube and that we leave you here so you can get to know the design details of a truly attractive smartphone in sight:

As for the hardware, well, as little more than what we already knew, although we will not have to wait too long to confirm that the Moto RAZR 2022 (or whatever it is called, some talk about RAZR 3), will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset with TSMC’s new 4-nanometer lithography, the best in the industry.

Not only that, and it should have a 6.7-inch internal screen with flexible AMOLED technology, FHD+ 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120 hertz with a hole for the internal camera. Also, the external screen would go up to 3 inches also improving its specifications.

As for memory, there should be options between 6 and 12 GB of RAM with between 128 and 512 GB of storageleaving the worst part for a battery that would only reach 2,800 mAh in a design that obviously penalizes its capacity greatly.

The hardware will not have fissures with respect to the most ‘premium’ cut on the market, or yes, because such a refined design in this format greatly conditions a battery that will only reach 2,800 mAh, putting the data of a reasonable autonomy in great doubt. .

The multimedia part would be very careful this time, with Hi-Res audio and 50 and 13 megapixel cameras the external module -OmniVision OV50A 50 MP with f/1.8 aperture and 13 MP macro/ultra wide angle combination- as well as another 32-megapixel OmniVision internal sensor.

We will see if all this is confirmed and Motorola rises to the highest level with this new folding, which you will also have to show us the progress with that hinge and the annoying bend that everyone presents except OPPO and its Find N… At least this RAZR 2022 looks very competitive!

And this, folks, is the new foldable Motorola RAZR on video