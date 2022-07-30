he faces 8 years in prison and a fine of 23 million

The Colombian singer Shakira was allegedly accused of tax evasion for not paying nearly $ 15 million in taxes in Spain from 2012 to 2014.

According to the documents, the Spanish prosecutor could get to ask for a maximum of 8 years in prison and a $ 23 million fine to the detriment of the artist. A month after the announcement of the separation between Shakira and Piqué, therefore, other troubles arrive for the singer, who she claims to have, however, already paid about 17.5 million to the Spanish tax office to fulfill her obligation. However, this may not be the solution to the problem, as a judge ruled that there was enough “crime evidence” against the Grammy-winning star.

Indeed according to the prosecutor, the actress was “normally resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014and in May 2012 she bought a house in Barcelona “, the city where the singer’s son was born and where she actually lived with her husband, a footballer right at FC Barcelona.

No date has yet been set for the trial, but in any case, the star has made it clear to BBC microphones that she is “fully confident of his innocence” and said he sees the case as a “violation of his rights”.

